3 Bears' studs in disappointing (but meaningless) Week 18 late loss to Lions

It was a bad news, um, good news kind of Sunday for the Chicago Bears.

Ending the regular season with back-to-back final-play defeats isn't a good thing, but for the Bears Week 18 worked out okay after all. Even though they lost a heartbreaker to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions, 19-16, at Soldier Field, head coach Ben Johnson's team secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

When the Washington Commanders beat the short-handed Eagles, 24-17, late in the afternoon, the 11-6 Bears clinched the second seed ahead 11-6 Philadelphia by virtue of their win on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Bears will have a third meeting against the Green Bay Packers (No. 7 seed) next weekend in the Wild Card round at Soldier Field.

A look at the studs from the Week 18 loss to the Lions:

STUD: TE Colston Loveland

Remember when critics were doubting if he should have been drafted in the first round, much less as the first tight end overall? He finished the season strong, catching 10 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

STUD: Jahdae Walker

The undrafted rookie receiver isn't exactly ready to unseat Rome Odunze on the depth chart, but he's proven he can be counted on ... even in the clutch. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in the Bears' furious late rally from down, 16-0, to tie the game.

STUD: Kevin Byard

He put an exclamation point on the one best ball-hawking seasons in franchise history, hauling in a tipped pass near the goal line for his NFL-leading seventh interception of the season.

Caleb Williams | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

