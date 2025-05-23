Chicago Bears’ Week 4 statistical leaders, predicted—Vegas, baby, Vegas
There are some games on an NFL schedule that get both players and fans alike all tingly.
A divisional rumble, for instance. Or a clash against a defending Super Bowl champ. Or payback stare-down.
Then there are other games that merit a big ol’ shoulder shrug. Like, for instance, a road meeting with a blah team from your opposing conference that’s played the week before a bye.
That, ladies and gents, is the Chicago Bears’ Week 4 in a nutshell.
Raiding Las Vegas
The Bears end the first month of their 2025 season in Sin City, where they’ll face the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that’s widely (and justifiably) expected to finish in the AFC West's basement.
Sure, they added some weapons in rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and veteran quarterback Geno Smith. And sure, they have in Maxx Crosby one of the league’s (and generation’s) finest EDGEs. And sure, they have a potential superstar in tight end in Brock Bowers.
But that’s pretty much it.
That all being the case, one could expect (or hope) that Chicago will dominate time of possession, thus one could expect (or hope) that their skill players will eat.
So let’s see which rushers and catchers will have the biggest meal.
Running Back
As of right now, D’Andre Swift is Chicago’s RB1, although that could change if…
- A) GM Ryan Poles inks, say, Nick Chubb.
- B) Roschon Johnson evolves into a stud during training camp.
- C) Rookie Kyle Monangai outplays his seventh-round-ness.
But with beastly pass rusher Crosby decamped on the defensive side of the ball, coach Ben Johnson could draw up a run-heavy game plan, which means plenty of handoffs and dump-offs to the RB1. And, as noted, today, that’s Mr. Swift.
Wide Receiver
Ben Johnson seems like a share-the-wealth kind of dude, so in this theoretical run-centric game script, the coach could further zig (or zag) and force the ball to his WR2, Rome Odunze.
(Random aside: I have no evidence to support this, but I wouldn’t be at all shocked if Coach Ben, in effect, swaps his WR1 on a weekly basis. Like one Sunday, it’s Odunze, then the next, it’s D.J. Moore, then the following, it’s Luther Burden III. Possibly effective, definitely fun.)
Tight End
Bears rookie Colston Loveland was the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raiders sophomore Brock Bowers was the first tight end selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Both will beg their coaches for the ball.
And both coaches will be down.