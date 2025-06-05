Chicago Bears WR room under the microscope—NFL analysts slam Rome Odunze, on the fence about D.J. Moore
“Chicago is where wide receivers go to die.”
Few, if any quotes about a single NFL position group from a single NFL franchise have withstood the test of time as well as Mushin Muhammad’s classic gut-punch. But here we are, 17 years after the former Bear pass catcher dissed the Midway Monsters' historical lack of success in Sports Illustrated (old school print edition, mind you), and not only is the quip remembered, but it’s still a thing.
That’s not to say the Bears haven’t had some strong single-season receiver performances since Muhammad’s slam:
- DJ Moore – 1,364 yards (2023)
- Allen Robinson – 1,250 yards (2020)
- Allen Robinson – 1,147 yards (2019)
- Darnell Mooney – 1,055 yards (2021)
- DJ Moore – 966 yards (2024)
- Keenan Allen – 744 yards (2024)
- Allen Robinson – 754 yards (2018)
- Kendall Wright – 614 yards (2017)
- Cole Kmet – 612 yards (2023)
- Anthony Miller – 656 yards (2019)
First of all, Kendall Wright? Seriously?
Second of all, admittedly there haven’t been a ton of strong seasons from Chicago’s wide receiver position—a piddly four 1,000-yard-plus performances in two decades isn’t awesome—but heading into 2025, with an upgraded offensive line and a crafty new play caller in Ben Johnson, things are going to exponentially improve.
Or are they?
Moore? Or Less?
In part three of Chicago Sports Stuff’s fascinating fantasy football roundtable, Ian Hartitz from Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life discussed why he isn’t super-optimistic that Bears WR1 D.J. Moore is poised for a good campaign, offering a pair of unassailable reasons:
“[Chicago has] a crowded offense, and lest we forget, Ben Johnson usually fielded a more run-heavy group during his time in Detroit. Plus, some of the vibes around D.J. Moore [in 2024] weren’t great. Like we saw clips from last year where it seems like he quit on plays.
(Note: Coach Johnson noticed Moore’s periodic bad juju, and, in no uncertain terms, told him to cut it out.)
Pro Football Network’s David Bearman agrees that Moore isn’t quite ready for prime time.
“There're just too many weapons in Chicago and Moore hasn't yet shown me that he can be an Amon-Ra St. Brown. We’d all love for him to be that 120-catch, 1,500-yard guy, but he just hasn't shown that, even at his peak.
“Yeah, he had three consecutive 1,150-plus-yard seasons while he was in Carolina and then he dropped 1,364 with Chicago. I think that's his ceiling, though, at least until Caleb Williams becomes the Caleb Williams people expect him to be.”
Fortunately, the rest of Chicago’s wide receiving corps will assuage any concerns about the Bears’ passing game.
Or will they?
Rome Falls
Hartitz, much to his credit, watched every single one of Rome Odunze’s 2024 targets, and wasn’t impressed with the then-rook’s work:
“There weren't that many times where I was like, Oh man, there's Rome with ten yards of separation and Caleb sailed it over his head again. I was underwhelmed with his lack of ability to get open. I wasn't leaving games thinking, They should force-feed Rome because he's making so much happen with his opportunities.”
Hartitz, however, does offer a backhanded compliment.
“After a disappointing year one, I do think [Odunze will] go up…mostly because I don't think there's too much room to go down.”
Similarly, Bearman offers up some cautious optimism—very cautious.
“I think Odunze is in a prime position—he had only had one year with a rookie quarterback and a crappy head coach. This doesn't mean he's gonna have the best numbers, but he could make the biggest leap of their current weapons."
Bearing the Burden
Bears Nation has high hopes for their WR3, rookie Luther Burden III, and Bearman is on board with the first-year Mizzou product.
“I’m an SEC guy, so I watched a lot of Luther Burton, and he's a monster. He's a guy who, if it fulfills his potential, is going to be the one that Caleb Williams is going to want to hit in the corner of the end zone, or for the jump balls and over the middle.”
But he adds that Bears watchers need to be patient
“He has as much potential as anybody, but it's going to take time. We've seen rookie wide receivers—especially those who have fallen in the draft—take a while to get there.”
Hartitz’s major concern with Burden is the likely lack of opportunity:
“Burden's going to be restricted to the slot in almost a Jayden Reed-esque manner where you're just not going to see him on the field anytime they want to use two backs or two tight ends. He’s one of these guys who might have a little bit of trouble getting past that gadget role.”
Grade-wise, Hartitz gives the Bears receivers room a solid C-plus, but that doesn’t color his positive take on Chicago’s future: “Hopefully [they] can help [Chicago] compete with good teams this year. Then maybe next year, they get a wild card berth. Then hopefully by 2027, they'll party like it's 1985.”