Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives Chicago Bears coaching staff a ringing endorsement
Few coaches in NFL history have enjoyed the success of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Reid has 301 regular and postseason wins on his resume, so when he offers an endorsement of one of the newest members of the Chicago Bears' coaching staff, it's noteworthy.
Reid offered such an endorsement of Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy on Monday from the 2025 NFL owners meetings.
“He’s the best at a lot of things," Reid said. "He was a great OC, great running back coach. He can coach, really, any position. They’re lucky to have him. He’s a tremendous leader. One of the best leaders (I’ve ever been around).”
The Bears' lack of leadership on the 2024 coaching staff played a massive role in the unraveling of what was expected to be a successful season last year. Matt Eberflus combined with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to form one of the most incompetent coaching tandems in recent team history, if not the all-time worst.
Eberflus now owns the unenviable distinction of being the only head coach in Chicago Bears history to be terminated during the season.
So, yeah, adding a coach like Bieniemy matters. A lot.
Bieniemy served as Reid's offensive coordinator with the Chiefs from 2018-2022 before an ill-advised decision to break free from Reid and Patrick Mahomes' shadow with the Washington Commanders in 2023. He spent last season as UCLA's assistant head coach.
Now, with a second lease on an NFL coaching career, Bienemy will pair with Ben Johnson, the most sought-after head coaching candidate in a long time, to give Chicago something it's lacked on the sideline in what feels like a decade: a coaching staff that knows what they're doing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —