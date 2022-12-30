Bears guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins are both going through full practices and the offensive line could be as healthy as it has been all year.

The Bears could have both starting guards back in the lineup after both missed last week's game, while their receiver situation remains cloudy.

Left guard Cody Whitehair returned for a full practice Thursday after a week away with a knee injury. Guard Teven Jenkins went through a second straight full practice and has already said he intends to play after a neck injury.

As for the receiver corps, the Bears got one back practicing, had one miss and an air of uncertainty surrounds another.

Although Chase Claypool began practicing on a limited basis after two missed games with a knee injury, punt returner/receiver Dante Pettis sat out Thursday's practice with an ankle injury that had led to a limited practice Wednesday.

The other injured receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown, has been approved to practice on a limited basis but has not yet been released from the NFL concussion protocol so his status is a sort of limbo.

The Bears' punt return situation with Pettis might mean a return of Velus Jones Jr. to punt returns. He had muffed two of them earlier this year in critical situations. Another option is rookie slot cornerback Josh Blackwell, who hasn't done it before in the NFL.

Two other reserves did not practice Thursday for the Bears. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) and guard Ja'Tyre Carter (back) were sidelined.

For Detroit, center Frank Ragnow (foot), guard Kayode Awosika and safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) missed practice Thursday.

Safety Kerby Joseph (back), guard Logan Stenberg and linebacker Josh Woods (biceps), the former Bears player were limited in practice.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven