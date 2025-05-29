Bears QB Caleb Williams receives huge endorsement from Pro Football Focus
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has had quite the offseason.
There's been a lot of good; the hiring of Ben Johnson, a completely rebuilt offensive line, and a new pair of rookie playmakers added to his arsenal of pass catchers.
There's also been some bad; a soon-to-be-released book will reveal his pre-2024 NFL draft concerns about going to the Bears.
But, overall, Williams' arrow is pointing up as the 2025 NFL season approaches. In fact, there's so much optimism around what Williams will accomplish under Johnson's tutelage that he was recently projected by Pro Football Focus to be the NFL's most improved player.
"Johnson’s offense, with Jared Goff under center, in Detroit was consistently one of the best in the NFL," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "Goff has never been considered a quarterback who can carry an offense on his back, but he earned an 85.4 grade in Johnson’s three seasons as the Lions’ primary play-caller. All of that bodes well for Williams, who looks poised to take a step forward in his second season in the NFL."
Johnson has expressed his confidence in Williams having a breakout 2025 campaign all offseason, going as far as to predict the second-year quarterback will be the first in franchise history to throw for more than 4,000 yards.
Caleb Williams' 2024 season didn't go as most Bears fans had hoped, but it wasn't a complete trainwreck. Far from it.
Williams threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions in what would've been considered a much more successful season had last year's coaching staff not cost the team several wins.
The outlook for Williams and the Chicago Bears is bright in 2025. Now, it's on the young quarterback and his supporting cast to make good on projections like this.