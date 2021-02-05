Bears Tabbed as Potential Carson Wentz Destination

Would a deal for Carson Wentz be something the Bears would want to pursue, or is there still some bad blood between the Eagles QB and Bears QB coach John DeFilippo?

Another quarterback regarded as a franchise saver a few years ago is now up for grabs and speculation is building he could be a target for the Chicago Bears.

FanNation's EagleMaven publisher Ed Kracz says the Eagles have decided to begin fielding offers for Carson Wentz, and that he "...is still miserable even after the firing of Doug Pederson, the hiring of Nick Sirianni, and the cashing of owner Jeffrey Lurie’s millions."

Kracz proposes five potential destinations, but the last one on the list seems the least likely considering the past between Wentz and one of the coaches.

That's the Bears.

"John DeFilippo would hate it," Kracz wrote.

The Bears quarterbacks coach apparently had some of the same experiences the Eagles had last year with Wentz.

"Chicago’s QB coach and Wentz had some issues during their time together in 2016 and 2017 in Philadelphia, mainly with Wentz's stubbornness, but the Bears could use a QB not named Mitchell Trubisky and DeFilippo did bring out the best in Wentz," Kracz wrote.

Kracz proposes a Nick Foles-for-Wentz deal straight up, but it's likely to take the Bears far more than their backup quarterback to bring in a player much younger who was the second pick of the 2016 draft, even if Foles is regarded as St. Nick in Philadelphia still for bringing them the Lombardi Trophy.

"Straight up," Kracz wrote. "Yep, everyone’s favorite backup returns to the only city where he has ever played well. He can be a backup again, biding his time posing for pictures outside the Linc with the statue of him and Doug Pederson combining their wits to call the Super Bowl Philly, Philly play."

The first destination listed by Kracz seems the most likely. The Indianapolis Colts are coached by Frank Reich, former Eagles offensive coordinator.

"Wentz's good buddy Press Taylor is now a member of Reich's staff. Maybe that will make miserable Wentz a happy Wentz," Kracz said.

Taylor was passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia.

The Patriots, Panthers and Broncos are the other teams Kracz believes could be interested.

The Colts, Patriots and Broncos all seem more logical destinations than the Bears because they're in the AFC and also all three are looking for a starting quarterback as well.

It's hard to believe Wentz's skills could have declined this much or that he is so much of a head case he has fallen among the league's washouts. He was replaced late last year by rookie Jalen Hurts.

From 2017 through 2019, Wentz had an excellent passer rating of 98.3 and his yards per pass attempted was a respectable 7.2. He threw 81 touchdowns to 21 interceptions and dismantled the Bears defense twice, 31-3 and 22-14.

Last year he had a 72.8 passer rating with 16 TD passes and 15 interceptions.

If the Bears acquired Wentz, the learning process would be shorter because of the offenses being so similar.

If Kracz's wish came true, the Bears likely would gladly part with Foles. They obtained him for a mere fourth-round pick and his contract has been relatively cheap.

The money for Wentz would be a problem with the Bears, who are cash-strapped.

According to Overthecap.com, Wentz would cost Philadelphia $33.8 million against their cap if he is traded before the third day of the league year, which is March 20.

If the Bears acquired Wentz, Overthecap.com says they would carry cap hits of $25.4 million, $22 million, $25 million, and $26 million over four years with $47.4 million guaranteed. According to Spotrac.com, the Bears are currently $510,000 over the projected 2021 cap.

It would be a tough acquisition for the Bears based on next year's tighter salary cap and the fact they still would like to retain free agent receiver Allen Robinson II.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven