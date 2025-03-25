ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears land defensive cornerstone in Round 1
ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum published a new 2025 NFL mock draft this week, which offered a slightly different perspective on how the first round could go.
Rather than creating a first-round projection aimed at accuracy, Tannenbaum constructed his first-round mock draft through the eyes of a general manager. He didn't predict what he thought teams would do; instead, he made picks based on what he would do.
And for the Chicago Bears, who currently hold the 10th overall pick, what Tannenbaum did was pretty fantastic.
The Bears land Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham in the first round.
"Penn State's Tyler Warren could be a great addition to the tight end room, and Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons would only continue the significant offensive line rework of the Bears' offseason," Tannenbaum wrote. "But Graham is still on the board, and the Bears would love to have a dominant pass-rushing defensive tackle -- even after signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. Graham has excellent physical traits and plays with great technique. His wrestling background is very apparent when you watch him play; he has great balance and leverage, which helped him to 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures last year in Ann Arbor."
The closer we get to the 2025 NFL draft, the greater the possibility Graham will still be on the board when the Chicago Bears are on the clock.
It's a funny thing that happens this time of year, every year, with the NFL Draft. Players who end the college football season as consensus top-five picks begin to slide down the first round because of less-than-ideal measurables at the NFL Combine. Graham is the latest in a long line of prospects who've suffered from short arms or slow 40 times.
And the Bears could be the next team in an also long line of clubs who've benefited from those Round 1 falls.
Graham would join an upgraded defensive tackle room that already features Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings, and, in some packages, Dayo Odeyingbo. And while that may seem like overkill for a Bears team that has bigger needs at edge rusher, Graham would represent the best player availlable at this point in the draft.
As much as I've disagreed with many of Tannenbaum's takes over the years, this Bears mock draft selection is a good one.
