ESPN analyst predicts epic worst-to-first turnaround for the Chicago Bears in 2025
From where the Chicago Bears sit, the NFC North is a legitimate pain in the butt.
- You’ve got the Detroit Lions and their high-octane offense.
- You’ve got the Green Bay Packers and their depth, smarts, and history.
- You’ve got the Minnesota Vikings and their ability to shock.
So where does that leave the Monsters of the Midway?
According to ESPN, potentially at the top of the division.
Go North, Young Men
In his piece ranking the NFL’s 2025 most likely worst-to-first teams, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz gives the Bears the second-best chance to shock the league and make a massive leap in the standings.
Naturally, Schatz points to expected growth from quarterback Caleb Williams as a key factor.
“The Bears finished 22nd in FPI last season, but they're seen as above-average entering the 2025 season. That's because Caleb Williams should improve in his second year under center, and the Bears added a lot of talent on the offensive line to give him better protection.”
He also loves their revamped sideline staff, noting, “There's also a lot of optimism about new coach Ben Johnson, but it's important to remember that teams with new coaches and coordinators tend to take a small step back in the first season. We may not notice this because new coaching staffs are usually brought in after particularly bad seasons, making a slight improvement a simple regression toward the mean.”
All that said, he’s a scooch nervous about Chicago’s opponents.
“The biggest issue holding the Bears back this season is that they have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL, per my DVOA rankings (more on the hardest schedule later). All three other NFC North teams (Vikings, Lions and Packers) made the postseason in 2024, and only Minnesota is expected to decline in 2025.”
It’s comforting when a national writer touts your local team as one of the league’s favorites to blow some minds.
Especially when said team is stuck in a division that’s a legitimate pain in the butt.