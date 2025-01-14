ESPN analyst thinks this coach is a better candidate than Ben Johnson for the Chicago Bears
If you're one of the many Chicago Bears fans holding out hope that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will become the team's next head coach, you're going to hate the latest hot take from ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.
During an appearance on NFL Live Monday, Orlovsky opined that former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy would be a better fit for the Bears.
Check it out:
Orlovsky listed three reasons why he prefers McCarthy over Johnson: 1) He's a great leader, 2) he's experienced, and 3) he has a great track record of developing quarterbacks in structure.
As much as Orlovsky's takes can be annoying at times, I have to say: I kind of agree.
Bears next head coach must have record of developing quarterbacks
The most important long-term responsibility the next Bears' head coach will have is the development of Caleb Williams; if Williams develops into a superstar franchise quarterback, Chicago will win a lot of games (for a long time).
McCarthy is one of the few (if only?) candidates available who's proven he can do that. He was a fantastic influence on Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and he helped Dak Prescott reach new heights in Dallas. He won a lot of games with both teams, too.
Bears fans don't want Mike McCarthy in Chicago. They don't want Mike Tomlin either. Instead, the Bears coaching search has boiled down to Johnson or bust at this point, which is a slippery slope to travel.
Perhaps it's not about the Bears landing the hot new name in the coaching circuit. Instead, maybe Chicago needs a stabilizing presence whose resume will command respect in the locker room. It's a bonus that a candidate like McCarthy has a tremendous track record with quarterbacks.
The Chicago Bears are scheduled to interview McCarthy on Wednesday. If the veteran coach impresses, it may not be long until he's officially in charge of Caleb Williams' development.
