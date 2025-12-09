Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns Week 15 TV, radio, betting

Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Chicago Bears (9-4)

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

Kickoff: Noon Sunday

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams)

Streaming: Fox1

Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)

National ESPN (Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey, Courtney Cronin)

Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

FINDING DJ MOORE ANYWHERE IN BEARS OFFENSE BECOMES AN ORDEAL

Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Bears by 7 1/2 (Over/under 40 1/2)

The Series: The 19th game. The Browns lead the series 11-7. The Browns have won the last two, including 20-17 at Cleveland in 2023. The last Bears win was 20-3 in 2017 at Soldier Field.

The Coaches: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 44-56 in his sixth season, including 2-0 against the Bears. His teams are 15-33 on the road.

Bears coach Ben Johnson is 9-4 in his first season and hasn't faced the Browns. The Bears are 4-1 at home under Johnson, the last four all wins.

The matchup: The Browns are playing out the string and looking at the draft order while the Bears come in off their first loss following a five-game winning streak. The defeat by Green Bay Sunday, 28-21, knocked them out of the top seed in the NFC and into the last wild card spot. They trail the Packers by half a game and lead Detroit by one game in the NFC North.

The Browns' wins came in Week 3 over Green Bay, 13-10, in Week 7 over Miami, 31-6, and at the Raiders in Week 12 24-10. They have lost five of their last six and on Sunday lost at Tennessee 31-29 on a botched two-point conversion attempt. The Titans are tied for the league's worst record (2-11). The Bears fell last week when Caleb Williams' fourth-and-1 pass from the Packers' 14 on the final Chicago possession was underthrown to Cole Kmet in the end zone and intercepted by Keisean Nixon.

The Browns went to rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and in four games and three starts he has completed 52.4% (54 of 103) for 769 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions with a passer rating of 80.9. Sanders has run for 50 yards on eight carries, as well. The Browns' strength all year has been their defense, which is ranked second, led by defensive end Myles Garrett with an NFL high of 20 sacks, just 2 1/2 short of Michael Strahan's record of 22 1/2. Garrett had five sacks against the Patriots in a loss and four against Baltimore in a loss and has 122 1/2 for his career. He turns 30 later this month.

Williams' accuracy problems continue, particularly early in games, and he now is down to 57.8% completions, 4.7% below where he was as a rookie. His passer rating has nosedived to 87.2, 0.6 below his rookie year and has been without his chief receiving weapon, Rome Odunze, due to a foot injury. The Bears' running game with Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift is second in the NFL and first in rushing attempts. The Bears have averaged 175 yards rushing over the last nine games and lead the NFL in takeaways on defense with 27 takeaways and in interceptions with 18.

Key injuries: For the Browns, TE Brenden Bates (ankle), RT Jack Conklin (concussion), DT Adin Huntington (quad), RG Wyatt Teller (calf), C Ethan Pocic (Achilles)

For the Bears, CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip), CB Kyler Gordon (groin), WR Rome Odunze (foot).

Of Note: Monangai needs two rushing TDs for the most by a Bears rookie back since Matt Forte in 2008 (8). ... Williams needs 931 passing yards to break the franchise record of 3,838 by Erik Kramer in 1995. ... Bears TE Colston Loveland is tied with Browns TE Harold Fanin Jr. and Indianapolis' Tyler Warren for most TD catches by a rookie tight end this year (4). ... Bears DE Montez Sweat has 8 1/2 sacks, 7 1/2 in the last eight games. ... The Bears had led the league in big plays (10-plus yards on runs, 20+ on passes) but have dropped into second wit 97. ... Fannin leads the Browns in receptions with 59, second-highest total for all rookies this season. ... Sanders earlier this year became the first Browns rookie to lead the team to a win in his first start since Eric Zeier in 1995. He and Joe Burrow are the only rookie QBs ever to throw for at least 350 yard, three TDs and run for a TD in a game. ... RB Quinshon Judkins needs 104 rushing yards to pass William Green (887) for fourth-most rushing yards by a Browns rookie.

Bears and Browns betting trends

The Bears are 7-5-1 against the spread this season

The Browns are 1-6 on the road against the spread this season

It's been over the total for both the Bears and Browns in 7 of their 13 games

The Browns are 3-7 in their last 10 against the spread

The Bears are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10

