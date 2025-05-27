ESPN just gave the Chicago Bears major props for their 2025 offseason moves
The Chicago Bears were one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason. The upgrades GM Ryan Poles made on both sides of the ball, including a complete rebuild of the offensive line, have Chicago trending as a team to watch in 2025, both in the NFC North and overall NFL playoff picture.
And that's not just Bears fans speaking.
In a recent preview of the 2025 NFL season by ESPN, the Bears were listed among the most improved teams in the league.
"It has been five months since the 2024 regular season ended, and we're still uncovering more layers of the coaching ineptitude in Chicago," ESPN's Ben Solak wrote. "Caleb Williams' rookie season was rife with concerning film, but it's quite easy to attribute his spiraling to the poor coaching. With Ben Johnson on hand and Dennis Allen running the defense, the Bears should be far more functional in 2025. Their substantial offseason additions on offense could define a very high ceiling, if they hit."
Those substantial offseason additions include guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and center Drew Dalman. Second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo will be a factor at left tackle, too.
Williams received a boost in his weaponry as well. Colston Loveland is the Bears' new mismatch at tight end, and Luther Burden III will give Johnson an explosive playmaker out of the slot.
Poles leveld up the defense through defensive line additions Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, and second-round pick Shemar Turner.
It all adds up to a much-improved Chicago Bears squad that will be one of the most fun teams to watch this year. Johnson's play-calling creativity is a big part of the story, but the most important narrative of the 2025 season will be the growth and development of Williams under Johnson's tutelage.
If Williams can take a big step toward becoming a league superstar, the Bears won't be the doormat of the NFC North. In fact, there's a good chance they'll compete for the division title and, at worst, a wild card in the 2025 playoffs.