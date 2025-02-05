ESPN's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft reshapes Chicago Bears' offense for Ben Johnson
We've reached the stage of the 2025 NFL Draft season where most mock drafts extend beyond the first round. With the all-star circuit behind us and the NFL Scouting Combine fast approaching, Bears fans will soon gain more insight into who GM Ryan Poles might target in the later rounds.
Take the latest 2025 mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, for example. It's a two-rounder, and Miller sends Chicago an exciting bundle of three surefire starters.
In the first round, Miller has the Bears selecting Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., a prospect who's become a popular fallback option for Poles in the event LSU's Will Campbell is swiped before the 10th pick (he goes seventh overall to the New York Jets in this mock).
"The Bears scored at right tackle in 2023 when they drafted Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick," Miller wrote. "They could use that pick slot this year on Banks to help the left side of the line. He started every game of his Texas career and gave up only one sack in three seasons."
I'm beginning to cool on the idea of Banks being a target for the Bears in the first round, especially if Ohio State's Josh Simmons, who Miller has going one pick later to the San Francisco 49ers, is still available.
Simmons profiles as a more traditional left tackle prospect, but he suffered a serious knee injury last season, which has left his early first-round status very much in doubt.
Meanwhile, Banks may end up kicking inside to guard in the pros. While the same projection can be applied to Campbell, the LSU standout has a nastier demeanor that should serve him well as an interior lineman. Banks, while undoubtedly talented, feels like he's becoming more of a mid-first-round guy than a top-10 pick.
Miller hits a home run for the Chicago Bears in the second round, with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 39 overall.
"Ben Johnson loved using his running backs in Detroit," Miller wrote. "And the new Chicago coach would have access to every non-Jeanty back at this pick if the board goes this way and could land a powerful runner in Hampton. Hampton, who is also a capable receiver out of the backfield, finished third in the FBS with 1,660 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns."
Hot take alert: It wouldn't surprise me if Hampton closes the gap on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty by the time the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.
No, I don't think he'll surpass Jeanty as this year's RB1, but I do believe Hampton's running style is a perfect fit for the modern NFL. He's a powerful runner with top-shelf contact balance who could offer the Bears everything D'Andre Swift struggles to do well.
Hampton and Swift would be a fantastic one-two punch.
This Chicago Bears mock draft ends with a selection on defense at No. 41 overall: Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
I agree with the logic behind this pick. The Bears need to strengthen their interior defense and build around Gervon Dexter. While Andrew Billings is expected to return healthy in 2025, Chicago still needs a reliable third piece in the defensive tackle rotation. Williams fits that role with the upside to do more.
Overall, Miller does an excellent job in this 2025 NFL mock draft, addressing team needs with quality prospects. However, I’m not sure Banks will ultimately be a top-10 pick in April. That said, the positional targets were spot on, and if Poles secures a starting offensive and defensive lineman and a workhorse running back with his first three picks, Bears fans will be thrilled.
