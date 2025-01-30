Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft focuses on Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's offense
The Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason will center around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and new coach Ben Johnson as the duo attempts to become the franchise's best-ever QB-head coach tandem.
Earning that distinction won’t come easy. GM Ryan Poles must add impact playmakers and bolster the offensive line to give Williams and Johnson the support they need to thrive.
Thankfully, in the latest seven-round Bears mock draft from Pro Football Focus, Chicago does just that.
Bears mock draft is all about the offense
Check out the offensive upgrades the Bears land thanks to PFF's Josh Liskiewitz:
- Round 1, Pick 10: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio Sate
- Round 2, Pick 41: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
- Round 3, Pick 72: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary
- Round 5, Pick 148: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
- Round 6, Pick 197: Zakhari Franklin, WR, Illinois
That's five of their seven selections allocated to offense, with three being spent on offensive linemen, all of who could instantly challenge for starting jobs in 2025.
Simmons is especially exciting. Sure, he's recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in October, but he's expected to be ready in time for training camp. Had he not suffered the knee injury, Simmons would've been a lock top-five pick. Now, there's a chance the Bears could land him at No. 10 overall.
Bears fans would be thrilled with a running back like Johnson in Round 2. A powerful yet explosive one-cut runner, he brings home-run speed despite weighing around 225 pounds. If Johnson ends up in Chicago, the struggles of D'Andre Swift getting stopped by arm tackles will be a thing of the past.
Grant and Wilson may not receive A+ draft grades, but they align perfectly with the type of selections Poles is expected to make. The Bears must build depth and competition along the offensive line, and using a third-round pick on a tackle — just like last year — along with a Day 3 interior lineman increases the odds of finding another hidden gem like Braxton Jones.
And let's not overlook the player PFF sends Chicago with their first second-round pick: Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
The Chicago Bears' top roster priority after the offensive line is securing a dominant edge rusher, making Umanmielen an ideal fit. A highly productive pass rusher with three-down versatility, Umanmielen has first-round potential as the draft approaches. If he slips to Round 2, GM Ryan Poles won't waste any time turning the card in.
This Chicago Bears mock draft earns a strong B+ grade, addressing key needs with three offensive linemen, a dynamic running back, and a crucial pass rusher. The team also adds developmental talent to strengthen the roster. If top picks Simmons, Umanmielen, and Johnson reach their full potential, a draft class like this could be one of the Bears' best in recent years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —