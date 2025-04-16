ESPN NFL analyst urges Chicago Bears to target running back in first round of 2025 Draft
Armed with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and four overall selections in the top 72, the Chicago Bears will have a massive opportunity to strengthen one of their weakest position groups on the roster: running back.
A potential starter could come via the first round, especially if former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty slides. Rounds 2 and 3 offer options as well, as TreVeyeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, the former dynamic duo at Ohio State, are NFL-ready backs. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson is a viable target, too.
But in an NFL draft class that's somewhat underwhelming in the first 10 picks, the Bears could have their heart set on Jeanty in Round 1, or, if they trade back a few spots, former North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton.
ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak would give the Chicago Bears high marks if the snag either first-rounder.
"I would very much like for the Bears to draft running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), one of the best players in this class," Solak wrote. "They have a big need, as D'Andre Swift didn't look the part in his first season in Chicago and is cuttable in 2026. New coach Ben Johnson would also have no issues feeding a two-headed backfield like he did in Detroit. Jeanty to the Bears at No. 10 would be one of the best picks in the first round -- and if he doesn't fall their way, a trade-back for Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) would also earn a high grade from me."
It certainly feels like the narrative that the Chicago Bears will select a running back early in the draft has crystallized in the last few weeks. And while it's undeniable that Ryan Poles must bring in starting-quality competition for Swift, his NFL Draft philosophy -- prioritizing premium positions -- doesn't suggest he'd go all-in on the position group in the first round.
The real wildcard here is coach Ben Johnson. It's his first draft class with the team. He was part of the Detroit Lions staff that selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. We know his voice will carry a lot of persuasive power in the war room, and if he wants Poles to make a first-round power move for a new starting running back, the Bears will have a new starting running back.
