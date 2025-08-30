Bear Digest

Ex-Bears' QB suggests bigger threat to Caleb Williams than Micah Parsons

NFL analyst Mark Sanchez says Bears' head coach Ben Johnson is attempting to make Caleb Williams "jealous" of Tyson Bagent

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) fumbles a handoff against the Chiefs.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) fumbles a handoff against the Chiefs. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears now have to face ferocious pass-rusher Micah Parsons twice a year. But a former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst says the thing Caleb Williams should fear most is ...

Tyson Bagent?

Despite Parsons' blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Bears' rival Green Bay Packers, FOX's Mark Sanchez says Williams should be careful of his backup quarterback. Or, more precisely, head coach Ben Johnson's motivational style to employ pressure from Bagent.

While Johnson has been hard on Williams all preseason in installing his complex offense, the Bears have been busy showering Bagent with praise and a new contract.

"I really think Ben [Johnson] is going to push him in the right way to get him to perform," Sanchez said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "And that's part of it. As a coach, you're part psychologist, not just a teacher. You've got to understand how to connect with these guys ... 'how can I get [Williams] to get a little angry without getting reckless? ... How do I get this guy to get juiced up? ... Do I have to love up Tyson Bagent so he gets a little jealous?'"

Sanchez was the Bears' third-string quarterback in 2017. And he's not alone in his stance, as The Athletic this week also reported that Bagent was breathing down Caleb's neck for the starting job.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) enter the field before the game against the G
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) enter the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers in 2024 / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

