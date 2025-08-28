Bears' Ben Johnson driving Caleb Williams to 'road rage'
Admittedly, Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson has been pushing quarterback Caleb Williams. So much so, that the star quarterback might appear to be the crazed driver in the car next to you.
A different type of road rage.
In a new ESPN story detailing the lengths Williams has gone to attempting to master Johnson's complex offense, Bears reporter Courtney Cronin said he sometimes studies while on the road.
"He says he listens to voice recordings of his playcalls at the line of scrimmage," Cronin writes. "And yells out his cadence while driving in his car to get more comfortable with using his vocal inflection as a weapon."
After an underwhelming rookie season in which he absorbed a league-high 68 sacks, Williams has been under pressure by Johnson. During OTAs and training camp, the coach often yelled at him for calling out the wrong play or not properly adjusting on the fly.
"The six weeks of training camp provided a constant challenge for Williams," Cronin explained. "A 12-part install produced days when the offense struggled as pre-snap penalties crushed momentum. There were instances when Williams broke the huddle too late to get set at the line of scrimmage, diagnose the defense and get the ball snapped. Lengthy playcalls and new verbiage became obstacles."
Saddled with Johnson's pressure and the expectations of a 4,000-yard, 70-percent completions season, Williams and the Bears open the season Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.