Fantasy football flashback: The best Chicago Bears QB seasons this century—ranked
The Chicago Bears’ eternal quarterback carousel has been documented way too much. I mean, how many times do we need to be reminded that dudes like Jim Miller and Jay Cutler aren’t taking any franchise to the Super Bowl, let alone the Midway Monsters.
That said, some of Chicago’s lousy reality quarterbacks might have helped you bring home some fantasy football hardware.
Not Miller and Cutler, of course, but we’ve seen a select few Bears signal callers over the 21st Century who have produced some numerically impressive campaigns, impressive enough to get you across—or at least near—your fantasy finish line. (Spoiler alert: Cade McNown wasn’t one of them.)
Here, in descending order, is a list of which Bears quarterback has led the team in fantasy points each year since the 2000 season.
25) 2004 – Craig Krenzel
Passing Yards: 718
Passing TDs: 3
Rushing Yards: 104
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 6
Fantasy Points: 77.2
24) 2016 – Matt Barkley
Passing Yards: 1,611
Passing TDs: 8
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 14
Fantasy Points: 104.4
23) 2000 – Cade McNown
Passing Yards: 1,646
Passing TDs: 8
Rushing Yards: 119
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 10
Fantasy Points: 133.0
22) 2001 – Jim Miller
Passing Yards: 2,299
Passing TDs: 13
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 10
Fantasy Points: 154.0
21) 2002 – Jim Miller
Passing Yards: 2,299
Passing TDs: 13
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 10
Fantasy Points: 154.0
20) 2003 – Kordell Stewart
Passing Yards: 1,418
Passing TDs: 7
Rushing Yards: 321
Rushing TDs: 3
Interceptions: 12
Fantasy Points: 159.7
19) 2005 – Kyle Orton
Passing Yards: 1,869
Passing TDs: 9
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 13
Fantasy Points: 113.8
18) 2007 – Brian Griese
Passing Yards: 1,803
Passing TDs: 10
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 12
Fantasy Points: 116.1
17) 2011 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 2,319
Passing TDs: 13
Rushing Yards: 84
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 7
Fantasy Points: 160.8
16) 2017 – Mitchell Trubisky
Passing Yards: 2,193
Passing TDs: 7
Rushing Yards: 248
Rushing TDs: 2
Interceptions: 7
Fantasy Points: 162.3
15) 2008 – Kyle Orton
Passing Yards: 2,972
Passing TDs: 18
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 12
Fantasy Points: 187.9
14) 2013 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 2,621
Passing TDs: 19
Rushing Yards: 118
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 12
Fantasy Points: 189.9
13) 2021 – Justin Fields
Passing Yards: 1,870
Passing TDs: 7
Rushing Yards: 420
Rushing TDs: 2
Interceptions: 10
Fantasy Points: 191.7
12) 2006 – Rex Grossman
Passing Yards: 3,193
Passing TDs: 23
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 20
Fantasy Points: 202.7
11) 2009 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 3,666
Passing TDs: 27
Rushing Yards: 0
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 26
Fantasy Points: 206.6
10) 2012 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 3,033
Passing TDs: 19
Rushing Yards: 233
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 14
Fantasy Points: 220.3
9) 2015 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 3,659
Passing TDs: 21
Rushing Yards: 201
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 11
Fantasy Points: 227.4
8) 2010 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 3,274
Passing TDs: 23
Rushing Yards: 232
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 16
Fantasy Points: 229.9
7) 2020 – Mitchell Trubisky
Passing Yards: 2,055
Passing TDs: 16
Rushing Yards: 195
Rushing TDs: 1
Interceptions: 8
Fantasy Points: 198.3
6) 2019 – Mitchell Trubisky
Passing Yards: 3,138
Passing TDs: 17
Rushing Yards: 193
Rushing TDs: 2
Interceptions: 10
Fantasy Points: 239.7
5) 2014 – Jay Cutler
Passing Yards: 3,812
Passing TDs: 28
Rushing Yards: 191
Rushing TDs: 2
Interceptions: 18
Fantasy Points: 255.6
4) 2024 – Caleb Williams
Passing Yards: 3,541
Passing TDs: 20
Rushing Yards: 489
Rushing TDs: 0
Interceptions: 6
Fantasy Points: 260.6
3) 2023 – Justin Fields
Passing Yards: 2,562
Passing TDs: 16
Rushing Yards: 657
Rushing TDs: 4
Interceptions: 9
Fantasy Points: 279.4
2) 2018 – Mitchell Trubisky
Passing Yards: 3,223
Passing TDs: 24
Rushing Yards: 421
Rushing TDs: 3
Interceptions: 12
Fantasy Points: 289.5
1) 2022 – Justin Fields
Passing Yards: 2,242
Passing TDs: 17
Rushing Yards: 1,143
Rushing TDs: 8
Interceptions: 11
Fantasy Points: 330.3