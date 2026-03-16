Justin Fields Trade Grades: Chiefs, Jets Execute Deal for Quarterback

The second wave of free agency begins this week, but not before the Chiefs and Eagles executed a surprising trade.

On Monday morning, the Chiefs acquired quarterback Justin Fields from the New York Jets for a 2027 sixth-round pick, per a source . New York is also eating some of Fields’s salary to help facilitate the deal, with the Chiefs taking on $3 million in guaranteed money .

For Fields, it’s a great development. After the Jets traded for Geno Smith last week, he was slated to be in competition with Brady Cook for the backup spot. Now, while he’s certainly going to sit behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, he’s being allowed to learn from not only a future Hall of Fame quarterback but also a Hall of Fame coach in Andy Reid.

Over the years, Reid has taken plenty of quarterbacks and revitalized their careers, whether it’s been a young, unproven name such as Kevin Kolb or a veteran like Michael Vick or Jeff Garcia. Fields, 27, is entering the last year of his contract and is playing on his fourth team in as many years, jumping from the Bears to the Steelers, the Jets and now the Chiefs.

In 2025, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with New York but only started nine games before being benched. He threw for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception while posting a 38.7 QBR.

From Kansas City’s perspective, this is an on-brand move for general manager Brett Veach. Veach has long been willing to take on former first-round picks and has done so with mixed results. Over the years, the Chiefs have either signed or traded for linebacker linebackers Darron Lee and DeAndre Baker, receiver Kadarius Toney, corners DeAndre Baker cornerbacks Damon Arnette and Damon Arnette DeAndre Baker, offensive lineman Cam Erving, and others, hoping to find the talent which that made them early selections to begin with.

In Fields, Kansas City will be getting a replacement for Gardner Minshew II, who signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Cardinals last week . Fields had success in Chicago, throwing 17 touchdown passes while rushing for 1,143 yards in 2022. However, he also took a league-high 55 sacks and fumbled 16 times that year, showcasing his intrigue and issues.

In Kansas City, Fields will have an opportunity to learn and reset, potentially setting him up for a rebirth in the way we’ve seen Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have over recent years.

It’s a smart move for the Jets, too. Fields was going to be lost for nothing after this year, so New York was able to retrieve a Day 3 pick for his services. Considering the scope of the rebuild going on in East Rutherford, any picks will help.

Jets grade: B

Chiefs grade: B

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