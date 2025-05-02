Fantasy football flashback: The best Chicago Bears TE seasons this century—ranked
This is the fourth and final installment of my Chicago Bears “fantasy football flashback” series, and to this point, it’s been a blast.
I’ve been able to revisit some wonderful players (Matt Forte, David Montgomery), some fantastic individual statistical seasons (Justin Fields’ 2022, Brandon Marshall’s 2012), and some comedically bad quarterback performances (Craig Krenzel, Matt Barkley).
But the tight end portion of our program doesn’t offer much in the way of enjoyment.
Few franchises are lucky enough to land a Travis Kelce or a Tony Gonzalez, but here in the 21st Century, the Bears have been consistently terrible at identifying A-level tight ends, which is why virtually every Chicago TE ever has gone undrafted in every fantasy league ever.
Hopefully that’ll change with the Bears' acquisition of highly-touted former Michigan Wolverine Colston Loveland, but until we see what the number ten pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has to offer, all we Windy City fantasy owners can do is look at, in ascending order, what Chicago’s TE1s have done over the past 25 years, and hope things improve come September.
And please hold your nose. It ain't pretty
25) 2019 – Jesper Horsted
Receptions: 8
Receiving Yards: 87
Receiving TDs: 1
Fantasy Points: 27.7
24) 2017 – Adam Shaheen
Receptions: 12
Receiving Yards: 127
Receiving TDs: 3
Fantasy Points: 48.7
23) 2000 – Kaseem Sinceno
Receptions: 20
Receiving Yards: 140
Receiving TDs: 2
Fantasy Points: 50.0
22) 2001 – Fred Baxter
Receptions: 18
Receiving Yards: 216
Receiving TDs: 2
Fantasy Points: 55.6
21) 2012 – Kellen Davis
Receptions: 19
Receiving Yards: 229
Receiving TDs: 2
Fantasy Points: 63.9
20) 2020 – Cole Kmet
Receptions: 28
Receiving Yards: 243
Receiving TDs: 2
Fantasy Points: 64.3
19) 2004 – Desmond Clark
Receptions: 24
Receiving Yards: 249
Receiving TDs: 1
Fantasy Points: 64.9
18) 2005 – Desmond Clark
Receptions: 24
Receiving Yards: 259
Receiving TDs: 1
Fantasy Points: 66.9
17) 2011 – Kellen Davis
Receptions: 18
Receiving Yards: 206
Receiving TDs: 5
Fantasy Points: 71.6
16) 2002 – John Davis
Receptions: 20
Receiving Yards: 193
Receiving TDs: 3
Fantasy Points: 61.3
15) 2003 – Desmond Clark
Receptions: 44
Receiving Yards: 433
Receiving TDs: 2
Fantasy Points: 109.3
14) 2010 – Greg Olsen
Receptions: 41
Receiving Yards: 404
Receiving TDs: 5
Fantasy Points: 116.4
13) 2015 – Zach Miller
Receptions: 34
Receiving Yards: 439
Receiving TDs: 5
Fantasy Points: 117.9
12) 2021 – Cole Kmet
Receptions: 60
Receiving Yards: 612
Receiving TDs: 0
Fantasy Points: 121.2
11) 2016 – Zach Miller
Receptions: 47
Receiving Yards: 486
Receiving TDs: 4
Fantasy Points: 130.6
10) 2007 – Desmond Clark
Receptions: 44
Receiving Yards: 545
Receiving TDs: 4
Fantasy Points: 132.5
9) 2022 – Cole Kmet
Receptions: 50
Receiving Yards: 544
Receiving TDs: 7
Fantasy Points: 141.4
8) 2018 – Trey Burton
Receptions: 54
Receiving Yards: 569
Receiving TDs: 6
Fantasy Points: 150.9
7) 2008 – Greg Olsen
Receptions: 54
Receiving Yards: 574
Receiving TDs: 5
Fantasy Points: 152.4
6) 2006 – Desmond Clark
Receptions: 45
Receiving Yards: 626
Receiving TDs: 6
Fantasy Points: 153.6
5) 2024 – Cole Kmet
Receptions: 65
Receiving Yards: 680
Receiving TDs: 5
Fantasy Points: 158.0
4) 2009 – Greg Olsen
Receptions: 60
Receiving Yards: 612
Receiving TDs: 8
Fantasy Points: 181.2
3) 2013 – Martellus Bennett
Receptions: 65
Receiving Yards: 759
Receiving TDs: 5
Fantasy Points: 181.9
2) 2023 – Cole Kmet
Receptions: 73
Receiving Yards: 719
Receiving TDs: 6
Fantasy Points: 181.9
1) 2014 – Martellus Bennett
Receptions: 90
Receiving Yards: 916
Receiving TDs: 6
Fantasy Points: 207.6