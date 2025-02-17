Fox Sports sets lofty expectations for the Chicago Bears in 2025 NFL season
The cleansing power of hiring Ben Johnson as head coach, having the fifth-most salary cap space in the NFL, and four of the top 72 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft is very strong for the Chicago Bears.
So, too, is having Caleb Williams entering his second season under the tutelage of Johnson after a rookie year that was a testament to overcoming odds for the 2024 first-overall pick.
Sure, the Bears finished 5-12 last year, but that’s behind them now. Hope is always renewed in February, and the optimism surrounding the Chicago Bears in 2025 is stronger than ever.
In a recent 10 bold predictions for the 2025 NFL season, Fox Sports' Eric Williams dubbed the Bears as next year's breakout team.
"Chicago secured the best head coaching candidate among this year's crop in former Detroit Lions offensive whiz Ben Johnson," Williams wrote. "Paired with Williams, last year's No. 1 overall pick, the two should build an explosive offense that can consistently put the ball in the end zone.
"Along with that, the Bears have a talented defense that will allow Chicago to play complementary football. Yes, the offensive line remains an issue, and the Bears play in perhaps the toughest division in the league in the NFC North, but Johnson has a chance to turn things around quickly in Chicago."
Ben Johnson has raised the stakes for the Bears in 2025. His hiring marks two consecutive offseasons where Chicago has dominated the headlines.
First, they made a splash by drafting Caleb Williams in 2024, a quarterback many analysts considered a generational talent that teams would tank for. Then, they secured Johnson, a head coaching candidate often compared to top minds like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.
So, yeah, if the Chicago Bears don't start stacking wins soon, it won't be for a lack of trying. They've made the right and obvious moves. Eventually, the breakthrough has to happen. And maybe it'll be in 2025 as the NFL's breakout team.
