Ryan Poles' Odd Explanation for 2025 Major Bears Injury Issue

One by one they lined up in the trainer's room and eventually even wound up on injured reserve.

The Bears had more than their share of soft tissue injuries starting almost from the beginning of last training camp. Actually, these problems started before training camp but the coaching staff had no urgency to report exactly what those offseason injuries were and so they didn't. And as they occurred, the groin injury become the Bears' injury du jour

Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, Tremaine Edmunds, D'Andre Swift, the list seemed to go on and on, with groin injuries of varying severity. Johnson, Gordon and Edmunds dealt with bad enough groin injuries that they wound up on IR. T.J. Edwards had the other major soft tissue issue, a repeating hamstring injury before he went onto IR with a broken bone in his leg.

The Bears have taken a good look at this medical trend and GM Ryan Poles offered a theory at the combine as to why some of these occurred.

Perhaps they can avoid this again, as the injuries last year were largely centered around the defense and they helped cause some of their problems stopping opponents.

"We look at both from the individual standpoint, how they walked into the injury," Poles said. "We also look at it from our performance team, sports science digging into any of the things we can do to change the health."

#Bears DB Kyler Gordon played only three regular-season games because of hamstring, calf, and groin issues. He talks about the frustration... pic.twitter.com/HF4WaqEj1P — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) January 15, 2026

A problem of style?

One popular narrative is the defense had a different style of play, emphasizing man-to-man pass coverage over zone, and asking defensive linemen to attack blockers more than they did in their previous scheme when there a pure single-gap attacking group up front.

These different techniques and strategies place different demands on bodies.

It's a theory that seemed to prove correct way back in 2004 when Lovie Smith took over and put in the heavy emphasis on zone and Tampa-2 style. The Bears, in that training camp, went through a massive run of hamstring injuries. They never really had this extent of a problem in subsequent years, though, although ultimately there was no way to substantiate this thought.

Bears nickel back Kyler Gordon (groin) back at practice today. Here he is during warmups. pic.twitter.com/GHBecvrhMM — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 7, 2026

Poles offered up his own theory that may or may not make sense to fans. Poles blamed their schedule.

It was a rather strange, inconsistent schedule of dates and times for games.

"I do think the one factor no one's really talked about was last year's unique in the sense that our first bye week was in Week 5, and then we had Friday games, Saturday games, Sunday games—we never really had a Thursday game," Poles said. "If you go back to a couple years ago, there's a really sweet setup that we had was Thursday in the first quarter, Thursday in the second quarter, bye week the last possible week, and that was the most healthy team that we had."

People remember the following players played through bad injuries this season - they will he better next season!



Rome Odunze

DJ Moore

Tremaine Edmunds

Jaylon Johnson

Grady Jarrett



All of these fully healthy increase my at least 25% next year! Hope they are all back. In Chicago pic.twitter.com/B8jh4Qgcuj — Cork City Bears Fan (Ant) (@BearsCork) January 24, 2026

They had a schedule like Poles spoke about in 2023 and in 2024 had a much steadier schedule with almost all Sundays until later in the season.

Ryan Poles' theory

Poles wasn't blaming this all on the schedule. He went back to the new coaching staff thing, although he didn't necessarily tie it to their different system of play.

"I think a little bit of it is schedule, a little bit of it is, you do have a new staff, guys are trying to prove themselves," Poles said. "The output is way higher, which you do try to manage through your sports science.

Some notable absences from 1st day of Bears mandatory minicamp. No Kyler Gordon or TJ Edwards, who Ben Johnson said last week were dealing with soft tissue injuries. Still no Luther Burden or Colston Loveland. Jaylon Johnson here but not on the field for team drills. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/VjJSp9RSnI — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 3, 2025

'But to kind of sum it up, we look through it from a team perspective of what can we do better, but we have to look at all the factors that could have led to it, too, because just resulting, we don't want to create some chaos or redo everything because we might be doing the right thing. It was just the scenario and the environment in terms of the schedule."

At least he's indicating they've given thought to this problem. If schedule is the problem, then there's not much they can do because they're at the mercy of the league and/or TV networks flexing games.

Other theories have blamed Ben Johnson's emphasis on being more physical in practices. The players all seemed to love the day Johnson decided they were going to go 100% full contact at practice in training camp, and some even referred to this as a turning point for the team last year.

#1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson working out pregame while listed as questionable for the Monday Night opener vs. Vikings. Johnson missed all of camp & preseason with groin & calf injuries. #Bears #Vikings #MNF #NFLKickoff @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NJC0SO9drZ — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) September 8, 2025

Too tough?

If that's the case, it's hard to see how actual physical work could have been the problem, anyway. Teams are all limited to the same number of fully padded practices by the collective bargaining agreement. Johnson didn't have an excessive number of full-contact practices, but did have more contact in training camp than players had been used to in the past. Nevertheless, all of the injuries didn't occur in training camp, and Jaylon Johnson's happened while he was training on his own in the offseason.

Perhaps there is merit, instead, to what Poles said about the regular season schedule.

However, is idea about trying to impress a new staff might have ranked higher on the list of reasons because it only makes sense that they wanted to prove themselves to Johnson, a coach who came in with an electrifying message to players and sought to charge them up.

If this is the case, they should simply run the risk of doing it again in 2026 because no one could have been disappointed by the way it worked overall in 2025, even if a bunch of defensive players wound up on IR.

The #Bears and #Dolphins are warming up for their joint practice. Expect an intense, physical, and competitive practice. Most of the Bears starters will not play in the game on Sunday.#TheBIGS #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/WNFmop0Uap — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 8, 2025

