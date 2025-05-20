Grading the Chicago Bears' contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney
The Chicago Bears and guard Joe Thuney agreed to a two-year contract extension that will pay the All-Pro $17.5 million per year with $33.5 million guaranteed on signing, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Signing Thuney to a contract extension was one of the Bears' top offseason priorities after trading a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire him in March. Now, with Thuney locked up through his age 34 season, it's fair to say he'll finish his career as a Bear.
It's also fair to say Chicago doesn't have to worry about left guard for the next three years.
Joe Thuney brings leadership on and off the field to the Chicago Bears
Few active offensive linemen have the resume Thuney will bring into the 2025 season. The four-time All-Pro is the most-decorated offensive lineman to don a Bears uniform in a long time, and he'll bring stability to a unit that will have as many as four new starters this year.
Center Drew Dalman and right guard Jonah Jackson were also acquired this offseason, as was left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who the Bears selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.
But it's Thuney who sits atop the list of offseason upgrades from a leadership and experience standpoint, both of which will pay dividends on and off the field.
Inking Thuney to his contract extension at the start of the Bears' offseason team activities is exactly what GM Ryan Poles had to do. It shows the players inside the locker room that he rewards good dudes who work hard and produce on the field. It also proves to veterans that the team is willing to pay up, even for players at an advanced age.
There was little doubt that Thuney would get his new deal with the Chicago Bears, but the fact that the team got it done so quickly is further proof that it's a new era inside Halas Hall. Perhaps it's the Ben Johnson effect. Maybe it's the Caleb Williams effect. Whatever the reason, the Bears are finally making smart, logical, and sound football decisions.
Joe Thuney's extension earns a straight 'A' grade. He has plenty of high-level football left in his body, and the Bears will get maximum guard play from him until this new deal expires.