When all was said and done, the 2022 Ryan Poles free agency Bears spending spree amounted to very little.

No one thought it would.

The most expensive free agent they signed was a player they picked up in desperation just as camp was beginning, veteran tackle Riley Reiff—and that's only because he's due an extra $4.5 million in incentive bonus for playing at least 10% of snaps and possibly $2.5 million more in unspecified potential bonus. His salary of $3 million was right in line with the other cheap free agents they signed.

They signed a couple dozen players in all and the only free agent acquistions who are under contract for next year are center Lucas Patrick, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, defensive end Justin Jones and quarterback Trevor Siemian.

All the rest were one-year deals. Those who got more than one year, except Jones, had contracts structured in a way that if they wanted to cut these players post-June 1 in 2023 it would barely cause a ripple in dead cap space. For instance, Siemian and Muhammad would be $500,000 against the cap for next year if cut with post-June 1 designations.

They took that route because of all the salary they dumped onto dead cap while they got rid of players who no longer fit their plans or got cut during the process of forming this roster. Right now there are an incredible 61 players taking up dead space on this year's Bears salary cap, according to Spotrac.com.

This ranges from Khalil Mack's $24 million and Robert Quinn's $16 million, to players long gone like $2.8 million for Charles Leno Jr. and $4.2 million for Tarik Cohen, to players with other teams like $32,000 for Duke Shelley, to nickels and dimes for players cut in camp like $1,666 for Micah Dew-Treadway and $667 for Dionte Ruffin.

It all totals up to $91 million of this year's cap.

This is why the 2022 Bears couldn't have nice things.

Which all leads to next free agency and the point of all that $91 million.

One phrase you better not ever hear uttered about the Bears or by the Bears in the coming free agency period—at least until very late in the signing period—is they "don't have enough cap space" to sign a particular player.

They can talk about whether a player is talented enough, but cash should not be mentioned.

With a league-high $115 million available now for the 2023 cap, they can throw wads of cash at numerous players throughout the process. Overthecap.com projects the only team with more than half the available cap space of what the Bears have is Atlanta.

The Bears have drastic needs inside and outside on the defensive line, at linebacker, at receiver, at tight end and even an offensive lineman or two.

The free agent crop for next year as it exists is not a great one but there are some who will be available worth signing at positions of need. And remember, they don't have to wait at the back of the line now. They can ring the dinner bell and expect the best free agents available to come running for the bigger cash they can offer.

Here are 10 2023 free agents to watch for the Bears.

Remember, there are players on the list who will get signed by their current teams before free agency begins and there are also talented players who will become free agents as cap casualties. There are nine teams projected by Overthecap.com to be over the cap already for 2023—including the Vikings—and another four with less than $10 million in cap space. Tampa Bay and New Orleans might need to cut numerous big names just to get back above the cap. So teams will be unloading talent and pumping up the market.

10 Scheduled Free Agents

Who Should Interest Bears

1. Commanders DT Daron Payne

At a market value of $14.2 estimated by Spotrac, he carries along the asset of being only 25 years old. At 6-3, 320, he's a bit heavier than many defensive linemen in this type of scheme but could be the ideal one-technique with ability to play three. He has a career-high 8 1/2 sacks already this year and is producing in his contract year, with 51 tackles and 15 of them for loss. He also has 16 QB hits. While he's headed for a career year, it appeared he was building to this already, as his sack totals have climbed each of the last three years and his QB hits as well. An ascending, all-around DT.

2. Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

Given a market value of $20.1 million by Spotrac.com, he has a career-high 8 sacks and had 7 1/2 last year. At 6-foot-2, 305, he could be a three technique or play one technique, but the only problem here is he'll be 30 next year and that impacts the length of deal. PFF says he trails only Chris Jones and Aaron Donald in pass rush win rate among defensive tackles.

3. Packers G Elgton Jenkins

A Pro Bowl player in 2020 and then he had a torn ACL last year, but has recovered. Jenkins possesses great versatility as he can be a left tackle or guard. Would the Bears cut Cody Whitehair or trade him and sign Jenkins? They would realize a net cap savings of about $5.7 million by cutting Whitehair after June 1. Spotrac.com assigned Jenkins a market value of $7.1 million, which seems rather reasonable if they know his knee is fine. He already knows the offense.

4. DE Yannick Ngakoue, Colts

This has nothing to do with a Colts-Matt Eberflus connection because Ngakou didn't get there until after Eberflus left. He did play in a similar defense in Las Vegas in 2021 and has played in 3-4 schemes with the Jaguars and Baltimore. It doesn't matter. Ngakoue produces sacks and can defend the edge. He's never had less than eight sacks and is at 8 1/2 right now. He had 10 for the Raiders in the 4-3 scheme. Projected at $14.8 million average salary by Spotrac.

5. Saints DE Marcus Davenport

He's about to break the bank. Davenport is projected to get $23.2 million annual salary by Spotrac.com. He's only 26. In five seasons he's had only 21 1/2 sacks but that's because he has never played more than 13 games due to injuries. He's played only 11 each of the last three years. He also has only half a sack for this season despite 11 games played. That's a lot of cash to be taking a lot on faith.

6. 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey

He's already a high-quality wide zone blocker and would fit their scheme well. He's been a better run blocker than pass blocker. Right now their future at right tackle would look like Larry Borom or Alex Leatherwood. Spotrac.com brings him in at a market of $10.7 million. Getting McGlinchey on the right side and keeping Braxton Jones in place on the left side makes sense. Jones has developed day by day from his first game. Signing another left tackle, like Orlando Brown, would make little sense because athletically he isn't a fit for the wide zone scheme. McGlinchey is on the right side.

7. Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson

At 6-3, 325, this former Alabama player is not wed as a nose tackle to the 3-4. His great strength would be as a one-technique inside in the Bears 4-3. Paired with either Justin Jones and a rookie defensive tackle in a rotation inside, the Bears would suddenly be a much tougher team to run against. Tomlinson was on the field for 72% of defensive plays against the Bears and helped to hold them to a season low of 78 rushing yards when they had all three of their running threats available—Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. He also has an ability to pressure passers from inside with 11 sacks and 31 QB hits over the last four seasons. His market value is $8.5 million and he'll be 29 next year. The good thing about this kind of signing is it would also weaken a division opponent.

8. Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

The Patriots might be wise to get him locked up. His statistics for this year won't show it because of injuries but go back to his year in Las Vegas and it shows what he is capable of doing, averaging over 18 yards a catch with 4.42-second speed. The Bears can't be sure what shape Darnell Mooney comes back in next season after his ankle surgery. Either way, they'd be covered for speed with Agholor. Jakobi Meyers is the Patriots receiver in free agency everyone talks about. The Bears already have obtained that same player in Chase Claypool. What they need is a receiver with ability to go deep. Agholor has proven that when healthy, he can do this.

9. Browns C Ethan Pocic

Obviously the Bears brought Lucas Patrick in for a reason but it hasn't worked out so far. Sam Mustipher has improved greatly but has limitations. Pocic is the highest rated free agent center other than Jason Kelce, according to Pro Football Focus, and has wide zone experience with Kevin Stefanski's team. He started out with the Seahawks and has developed into a strong all-around blocker.

10. Jets LB Kwon Alexander

Strong in pass converage, not expensive, he has had passer ratings against in the 80s when targeted three of his last four years. He's been a part of some very good defenses with the Saints, 49ers, Jets and Buccaneers. He'd be a good fit at either of the outside linebacker spots for the Bears. He would definitely be an upgrade at either spot and at 227 pounds fits their mold for smaller, speedy linebackers.

