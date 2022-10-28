Chicago Bears (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Kickoff: Sunday, noon, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2 (Over/under 42 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $350. Cowboys bet $450 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook .

Prop Bets

David Montgomery over/under of 46 1/2 yards rushing

Justin Fields over/under of 47 1/2 yards rushing

Khalil Herbert over/under of 39 1/2 yards rushing

CeeDee Lamb over/under of 69 1/2 yards receiving

Darnell Mooney over/under of 42 1/2 yards receiving

Cole Kmet over/under of 20 1/2 yards receiving

David Montgomery over/under of 7 1/2 receiving yards

Justin Fields over/under for passing TDs of 0.5

Dak Prescott over/under for passing TDs of 1.5

Justin Fields over/under for passing yards 160.5

Dak Prescott over/under for passing yards 236.5

CeeDee Lamb over/under for receptions 5.5

Justin Fields over/under for interceptions thrown 0.5

Dak Prescott over/under for interceptions 0.5

Justin Fields over/under passing and rushing yards combined 214.5

The Trend Is Your Friend

The Bears are 0-8 straight up against top 10 offenses since the start of the 2021 season

It's been over the total in the last seven Bears-Cowboys games

The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven after covering aTS.

The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven October games

The Bears are 3-8 ATS after their last 11 wins

The Bears are 6-17 in their last 23 against NFC teams

The Bears are 2-3-1 against the spread this season

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games after allowing 90 yards rushing or less the previous game

The Bears are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records at home

The Bears are 1-9 ATS after allowing 250 yards or less the previous game

It's been over the total four of the last five times the Bears played on FieldTurf

It's been over the total in the last four games when the Bears allowed 150 yards passing or less the previous game

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS at home in their last four against teams with losing road records

Cowboys are 11-1 ATS in last 12 against teams with losing records

Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in last eight October games

Cowboys are 20-8 ATS in last 28 games on FieldTurf

It's been under the total in last six Cowboys home games

Under is 6-1-1 in last eight Cowboys games overall

It's been under the total in last six Cowboys games with losing records

Prop Trends

Justin Fields has gone over the rushing yards total in five of his last six road games

Justin Fields has gone over the passing yards total in five of his last six road games

Dak Prescott has gone under in passing yards 10 of the last 13 games

