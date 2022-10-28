Skip to main content

How to Cash in on Bears and Cowboys

Bears and Cowboys TV, radio, streaming, betting lines and trends.

Chicago Bears (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Kickoff: Sunday, noon, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for a free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2 (Over/under 42 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $350. Cowboys bet $450 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

  • David Montgomery over/under of 46 1/2 yards rushing 
  • Justin Fields over/under of 47 1/2 yards rushing
  • Khalil Herbert over/under of 39 1/2 yards rushing
  • CeeDee Lamb over/under of 69 1/2 yards receiving
  • Darnell Mooney over/under of 42 1/2 yards receiving
  • Cole Kmet over/under of 20 1/2 yards receiving
  • David Montgomery over/under of 7 1/2 receiving yards
  • Justin Fields over/under for passing TDs of 0.5
  • Dak Prescott over/under for passing TDs of 1.5
  • Justin Fields over/under for passing yards 160.5
  • Dak Prescott over/under for passing yards 236.5
  • CeeDee Lamb over/under for receptions 5.5
  • Justin Fields over/under for interceptions thrown 0.5
  • Dak Prescott over/under for interceptions 0.5
  • Justin Fields over/under passing and rushing yards combined 214.5

The Trend Is Your Friend

  • The Bears are 0-8 straight up against top 10 offenses since the start of the 2021 season
  • It's been over the total in the last seven Bears-Cowboys games
  • The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven after covering aTS.
  • The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven October games
  • The Bears are 3-8 ATS after their last 11 wins
  • The Bears are 6-17 in their last 23 against NFC teams
  • The Bears are 2-3-1 against the spread this season
  • The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games after allowing 90 yards rushing or less the previous game 
  • The Bears are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records at home
  • The Bears are 1-9 ATS after allowing 250 yards or less the previous game
  • It's been over the total four of the last five times the Bears played on FieldTurf
  • It's been over the total in the last four games when the Bears allowed 150 yards passing or less the previous game
  • Cowboys are 4-0 ATS at home in their last four against teams with losing road records
  • Cowboys are 11-1 ATS in last 12 against teams with losing records
  • Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in last eight October games
  • Cowboys are 20-8 ATS in last 28 games on FieldTurf
  • It's been under the total in last six Cowboys home games
  • Under is 6-1-1 in last eight Cowboys games overall
  • It's been under the total in last six Cowboys games with losing records 

Prop Trends

  • Justin Fields has gone over the rushing yards total in five of his last six road games
  • Justin Fields has gone over the passing yards total in five of his last six road games
  • Dak Prescott has gone under in passing yards 10 of the last 13 games

