How to Watch Roku's Look at Caleb Williams and Bears Draft
Caleb Williams and Bears players won't be back at practice until the middle of July but Roku Network is letting fans relive the moments when the USC quarterback came to the team.
The Bears, the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are featured teams on Roku's second documentary featuring an insider look at the draft entitled "NFL Draft: The Pick Is In."
The streaming network features the program for free and it is available now here, starting Friday, June 14, even for those who do not subscribe to the service.
The show includes a look at what happened at Bears headquarters with GM Ryan Poles and staff, and at Detroit when Williams was selected. There is insider point of view from super agent Drew Rosenhaus, commentators Rich Eisen and Kaylee Hartung, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and commissioner Roger Goodell.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze is briefly involved in it as well as several other top-10 selections in the draft including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
The show is about an hour and a half long. Last year's first attempt at a documentary like this became available to the public in late August just before the regular season, but they have decided to go forward with airing this year's episode in June.
The network was elated with the success of the original episode filmed at the 2023 draft and reported it outperformed the original premieres of all their other documentaries. This year's documentary is produced by Skydance Sports.
