It would be a great step up.

Austin King, offensive line coach Chris Morgan's assistant with the Bears, is being sought for an interview by Sean McVay for the Rams' vacant offensive line position. NFL Network reported McVay asked the Bears for permission to interview King, who was the Raiders tight ends coach before coming to the Bears under coach Matt Eberflus.

King was part of a coaching duo that helped the offensive line become one of the league's better groups at run blocking. They also helped rookie left tackle Braxton Jones get to a level where he was named both to the PFWA All-Rookie team on Tuesday, and also earlier named to Pro Football Focus' all-rookie team.

The Rams are looking to replace offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who was fired after the season. Carberry's first year was 2021 when the Rams won the Super Bowl. Then they lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement and had injuries this year but Carberry was fired.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears were reportedly the ones asking for permission to interview Green Bay defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and asked permission to speak to Carolina defensive backs coach Chris Harris, the former Bears safety.

No position was announced when it happened but the assumption was it involved the defensive backs position because former Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe had left the team to coach DBs at South Florida, his alma mater.

