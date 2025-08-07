Is Tyson Bagent having a better training camp than Caleb Williams?
Chicago Bears fans assumed the franchise's forever-long quarterback curse ended the moment GM Ryan Poles selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And, for the record, I believe it did.
But this year's training camp news cycle has been brutal for Williams, who's become an easy target for NFL media members who want clicks and viral social media videos.
The reality, however, is that Williams is experiencing the normal training camp highs and lows for a second-year player who's learning a new offense with his fourth play-caller in less than 12 months.
Some of those training camp lows include performances on the practice field that were outdone by his backup, Tyson Bagent.
Yes, that Tyson Bagent, the undrafted free agent who signed with the Bears in 2023.
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs shared the frustrating news on the Mully & Haugh Show.
“I mean, there have been some days that he has,” Biggs said of Bagent. “There have been some practices that I think he has. And then Tyson would probably admit that he’s had some practices where, you know, it got over, and he probably said, ‘That probably wasn’t very good.’"
Still, Biggs emphasized that Williams hasn't pitched a shutout in the quarterback room.
“But a couple of days, maybe," Biggs confirmed of Bagent outplaying Williams. "If Bagent was the long-term guy, though, you’ve got some questions about the arm strength. And he’s a totally different player. I don’t think that’s a question the Bears are entertaining anytime soon.”
The fact this conversation is even in our zone of reality is frustrating, at the very least. I think most Chicago Bears fans would agree that having Bagent as the team's QB2 is reassuring; he's a good player and a perfect developmental backup quarterback.
But if Chicago is suddenly questioning whether Bagent gives them the best chance to win? Bears Nation is in for a very sad decade.