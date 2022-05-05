The draft only really supplied two certain solutions to starting issues for the Bears and here are the issues unanswered as they get ready to open rookie minicamp.

Even acquiring 11 picks in the NFL Draft failed to solve some of the personnel issues facing the Bears as they head toward OTAs, minicamp and eventually training camp.

"I think it's starting to line up," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We're getting closer. We'll obviously have OTAs, and we'll

figure out more pieces to the puzzle, where guys line up

and what they can do, what their skill sets are once we get

going there.

"It's going to be a process all the way through

training camp. This was a great step in the right direction

for sure."

They still might have problems competing against better teams because nothing can be assumed when it comes to rookies, but at the very least they have addressed one of last year's root problems with their first two draft picks.

No matter what they did in 2021 on offense and with Robert Quinn's pass rush, the Bears had such a glaring weakness it left cornerback and in the secondary overall that holding leads always posed a challenge.

Bottom line is Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker improve them. Given part of a season to figure out the NFL, both could make their secondary immensely better. Gordon's coverage ability and Brisker's combination of physical play and closing speed restore something they haven't had at their positions since 2018.

After Round 2, the Velus Jones selection might mean a few big plays this year in the passing game and on special teams but leaves other issues.

After Round 3, it's a roll of the dice on these players and the solutions could be found elsewhere.

Here are the real lineup questions unanswered by what the Bears did.

1. Is There an X in the House?

"Does there have to be one" might be the better question.

Jones is a former running back and speedy, athletic type, but at 6 feet tall and with such a wide variety of skills, he does not figure as an ideal X-type receiver. He's not the taller, bigger target with hands like they had in Allen Robinson or like Luke Getsy and the Packers had with Davante Adams.

His arrest aside, they definitely can't count on Byron Pringle in this role. They lined him up at the X in minicamp and he has size to play there but didn't really play there all the time with the Chiefs.

Undrafted free agents are not an answer for a starting and vital position. Most of them are hoping to merely win a practice squad job.

"I know we'll have quite a few in here that will compete, and we'll see if the cream rises to

the top," GM Ryan Poles said. "I mean, so then you're going to have rookie minicamps and you'll have a bunch of tryout guys here. So that might be a spot for someone to make the roster or the 90-man and develop from there.

"There's going to be cut-down day for the 53, where there will be talent (from other teams) that we will acquire from that as well. Then there's trades in-season, before the season, during camp. We'll just keep firing away."

The solution might actually be within the scheme. They can use Jones like the 49ers used Deebo Samuel, all over the field, outside, slot and backfield. They can use Darnell Mooney some in that role and also Pringle or even Equanimeous St. Brown. He is ideal height for this duty at 6-5 but lacks the experience doing it.

In the end, the offense might not resemble a traditional West Coast attack with the X-receiver anyway. The Packers used Adams all over the field. They wanted receivers to know as many of the positions as possible and the Bears appear likely to do the same.

It can be a shared duty and chances are if they actually do come up with someone who fits more as a traditional X-receiver from remaining free agents and at a low cost, they will be using this shared and multiple approach to their receiver group, anyway.

2. Where Are the Defensive Tackles?

They drafted none. Minicamp made it obvious they lack sufficient numbers at three technique. They didn't even sign many UDFAs here. Michah Dew-Treadway of Minnesota is a 6-4, 315-pounder who is on board but can't be considered a potential play-making three technique after 1 1/2 careersacks anda 5.29-second 40 time. Even their starter at the position isn't a standout at finishing sacks. Justin Jones had only 4 1/2 for four years playing there. A group of defensive linemen were invited to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis: Western Michigan's Kainoa Fuiava and Ralph Holley, Liberty's Elijah James, Mike Green from James Madison and Josh Black from Syracuse are players not even good enough to get a UDFA contract right off the bat. So don't count on this.

Neither Angelo Blackson nor Khyiris Tonga have three technique capability. They're playing the nose of the 4-3 and it's possible they're not even fits for this style defense.

The best possible solution is Larry Ogunjobi suddenly can pass a physical and wants to try signing again with the Bears, but so much here is left to chance and they'd need to find the cap space to get this done.

3. How Do They Avoid Signing a Left Tackle?

Draft pick Braxton Jones, second-year players Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins and veteran swing tackle Julien Davenport will be seriously looked at for starting roles. All that can be said for them is they'll need to find the answer among this group and one of them also likely will be the right tackle. They also have Lachavious Simmons and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for what this is worth, and no one can be certain yet whether they're thinking of sixth-rounder Zachary Thomas for guard or tackle.

Borom and Jenkins both played some at left tackle last year but not with results anyone could be satisfied with, and Jones is a promising rookie but a fifth-rounder protecting Justin Fields' blind side.

What a difference a veteran free agent tackle starter would make, and a few will be available who could fit the offense—prominent among them former Chief and Colt Eric Fisher—but do they have the cash and are they more content leaving their franchise quarterback to risk being hit from the blind side using inexperienced protectors?

4. Strong Side Guessing Game

There were no linebackers drafted. They're counting on the duo of Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow on the weak side and in the middle. They'll need a strong side linebacker for less than half the downs but still need one.

Matthew Adams lined up there at minicamp but didn't start a game his last two seasons in Eberflus' defense with the Colts and has started only nine total. Noah Dawkins has never started an NFL game. Joe Thomas started 16 games in seven seasons in both 3-4 and 4-3 defenses and could be a sort of fall-back plan. Caleb Johnson is a holdover who got in for five defensive plays last year. They do have Jeremiah Attaochu but he appears a more likely fit as a 4-3 defensive end if anything, as he has always been a 3-4 edge rusher instead of an off-ball linebacker.

This is one spot where an undrafted free agent like Christian Albright, Jack Sanborn, C.J. Avery or Jaylan Alexander could not only have a chance to make the roster but also see significant playing time. Otherwise, they'd keep watching for fits with players who get cut.

5. No Guarded Secret

Guard is a position they went at indirectly in the draft by bringing in players who were tackles and they project to playing guard. It's entirely possible Ja'Tyre Carter can be a guard starter who challenges Dakota Dozier, but he is a seventh-round pick and Dozier has started only one season. They might use Thomas there. Maybe they convert a tackle candidate to guard.

Or perhaps they come away with the experienced starter like former Eagles guard Nate Herbig, who was waived.

