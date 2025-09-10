Bear Digest

Kyle Brandt nails the one thing about Caleb Williams Bears fans all noticed

Kyle Brandt didn’t hold back on this take about Caleb Williams after Week 1 — and Bears fans couldn’t agree more.

Bryan Perez

David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hot takes about Caleb Williams were unbearable this offseason. Chicago Bears fans were hopeful that a strong Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings would put them to an end. Unfortunately, Williams didn't have that kind of a game, even if he had his fair share of impressive moments in the Bears' 27-24 loss on Monday Night Football.

But what was absolutely undeniable was how Williams looked -- literally, his uniform -- during the game.

And before you take to social media and crucify this post as a boomer yelling at the clouds, take a listen to what NFL Network's Kyle Brandt had to say about it.

He's spot on:

"Can someone please take Caleb aside and get rid of that undershirt he wore the other night?" Brandt asked. "I have never seen this look on a starting quarterback outside of the 60s."

He didn't stop there.

"I know he goes by the beat of his own drummer, but it looks like he's dressing out of his own hamper," Brandt continued.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings
David Banks-Imagn Images

Brandt asked what I think was the most important question of all: Why did anyone in the Bears organization let him leave the locker room looking like that?

I get it. Williams is his own dude. And on-field attire is an opportunity, in some cases, for players to express a bit of their personality.

But, come on, man! At least have an undershirt that matches your team's colors!

It was a brutal look for Caleb Williams in Week 1. Let's hope it's the last time we see him so mismatched (and, at times, off target) for the 2025 season.

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News