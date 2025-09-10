Kyle Brandt nails the one thing about Caleb Williams Bears fans all noticed
The hot takes about Caleb Williams were unbearable this offseason. Chicago Bears fans were hopeful that a strong Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings would put them to an end. Unfortunately, Williams didn't have that kind of a game, even if he had his fair share of impressive moments in the Bears' 27-24 loss on Monday Night Football.
But what was absolutely undeniable was how Williams looked -- literally, his uniform -- during the game.
And before you take to social media and crucify this post as a boomer yelling at the clouds, take a listen to what NFL Network's Kyle Brandt had to say about it.
He's spot on:
"Can someone please take Caleb aside and get rid of that undershirt he wore the other night?" Brandt asked. "I have never seen this look on a starting quarterback outside of the 60s."
He didn't stop there.
"I know he goes by the beat of his own drummer, but it looks like he's dressing out of his own hamper," Brandt continued.
Brandt asked what I think was the most important question of all: Why did anyone in the Bears organization let him leave the locker room looking like that?
I get it. Williams is his own dude. And on-field attire is an opportunity, in some cases, for players to express a bit of their personality.
But, come on, man! At least have an undershirt that matches your team's colors!
It was a brutal look for Caleb Williams in Week 1. Let's hope it's the last time we see him so mismatched (and, at times, off target) for the 2025 season.