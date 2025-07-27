Latest Bears' 53-man roster projection includes third-round pick getting cut
The Chicago Bears are in a unique position as 2025 training camp continues to unfold.
Unlike years past, the Bears' roster doesn't have many glaring questions. It's not that there aren't weaknesses that must be worked out by the time the season rolls around (see: pass rush), but the players who will likely comprise the final 53-man roster are nearly set.
It's why the latest projections and predictions for who will make the 2025 Chicago Bears roster don't have many surprises.
Scroll through the Bears' training camp squad. It won't take much heavy lifting to pick out the 53 dudes who are likely to suit up for Week 1's Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sure, a depth running back could emerge, or a camp-favorite wideout could steal the hearts of the coaching staff. But, generally speaking, there are only a couple of players worth monitoring that are squarely on the roster bubble.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley, one of those guys is 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens.
Here's who Finley has making the cut along the defensive line: Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner, Chris Williams, Andrew Billings, Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson.
Pickens' name is left out, which qualifies as a massive disappointment for the former South Carolina standout who general manager Ryan Poles viewed as a viable three-tech in then-head coach Matt Eberflus' defense.
While it would certainly be a disappointment if Pickens doesn't make the Bears' 53-man roster, it won't be a shock. He's appeared in just 26 games over his first two seasons and has only 1.5 career sacks.
In other words, Pickens has been invisible despite the Bears' Day 2 draft investment.
Compounding the problem for Pickens is the additions of Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner. The Bears spent big money on Jarrett in free agency, and Turner was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It all adds up to Pickens being a long shot, at best, to be a Bear in 2025.