Is it too soon for Bears to think about Joe Thuney playing tackle?
It's been said before at Halas Hall, so when Ben Johnson is telling everyone there's no need to get worried about a player's medical condition it can be time to start running around in circles, screaming "The sky is falling," and tearing at your hair.
To give Johnson the benefit of doubt in this case is probably wise because he has just started, but when he says right tackle Darnell Wright needs a day off after three training camp practices then hairs on the back of the neck of the average Bears fan must stand up on end.
There was the Kevin White debacle in 2015, with a new coach and a new GM telling everyone it will be all right. Little did anyone know it didn't really matter because he couldn't play anyway.
There was first-round tackle Chris Williams with his back issue right after camp started and then Teven Jenkins with a back issue even before it started.
Now Wright is "slowing down" ... literally. He turns 24 in a few weeks.
If All-Pro guard Joe Thuney needed a day off, OK, no problem. Playing 146 NFL games and 21 postseason games in nine seasons is enough to wear anyone down by the age of 32, but Thuney has looked fit and efficient as ever delivering pass blocks in non-padded work so far.
If Wright was merely getting a day off, then it's probably no concern but he's getting a day off after three non-padded practices at two hours or less going into a day off for the whole team.
Start screaming "The End is Near!" now.
"One thing popped up here, we're going to give Darnell Wright a rest day," Johnson said. "We track these guys, GPS and all that. And so, when the numbers get such, we're going to just make sure we're smart, particularly this early in camp."
They decided this just before practice Saturday, which shows how big this was.
The GPS thing isn't brand new. Athletic training departments have used them for a while.
“It’s accelerations, decelerations. It’s volume," Johnson said. "It’s a lot, it’s a very complex formula that we’re just trying to stay on top of this early in camp."
Johnson likened it to Braxton Jones getting practice off on Day 3.
“Very similar," Johnson said. "We have a plan for everybody and then, we've got a great performance team that they're on top of things. They're ahead of it. So, when things start trickling down, we just want to be proactive rather than letting something minor turn into something big.”
They have asked Jones to do so little so far that they shouldn't really need a GPS for that. He was said to be good to go and didn't need to be on any injury lists at camp, and would be ramped up. Maybe the ramp is blocked or something but so far all we've seen is Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie in the actual left tackle competition.
To top this off, Amegadjie was having maybe his best practic as a Bear and seemed to come up with a medical issue. There will be more on this later.
Other injury concerns linger. Jaylon Johnson is away still with his leg injury. Luther Burden III seems to have a soft tissue injury in the mold of former Bears first-round pick Curtis Conway. His entire rookie year was made overshadowed by hamstring issues and he made only 19 receptions then.
At least Colston Loveland is back doing something after an offseason of inactivity due to shoulder surgery. He caught a short pass in team scrimmage Saturday.
Of course people are going to wonder why Wright is sitting because he slowed down after only three practices. My car slowed down and I got a $1,600 bill for it from mechanics.
The Bears already have a battle at left tackle because the starter obviously wasn't ready to go from the outset of this training camp.
They really can't afford another situation at the other tackle position considering their top three backups to both Wright and Jones have been in for 119 combined offensive plays at tackle in NFL games for their careers. This total includes everyone's favorite "Canadian Eagle," Theo Benedet. He got second-team left tackle reps on Saturday and has never had a rep in a game yet.
Maybe they should kick Joshua Miles up a level to get backup tackle plays regularly instead of with the 3s. At least he has been in NFL games, for 19 plays at tackle—the last time was 2019.
And then there’s one other possible option that no one will want to think about it or mention yet, so I will.
Maybe they should consider getting Joe Thuney some tackle snaps.
It might sound rather drastic now considering no one can be sure of the status of either Jones or Wright.
The Chiefs thought it was drastic last year until it wasn't.
This might be a tremendous overreaction to their tackle situation right now, but remember what Chicago has been through with what everyone said were meaningless medical situations.
At the very least, maybe Ryan Poles should start making a list of tackle options available. Usually it's a very short list at this time of year because they're all gone.
