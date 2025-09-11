Massive changes could be coming to Chicago Bears' running game in Week 2
The Chicago Bears' running game was hard to find in Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Starting running back D'Andre Swift couldn't establish any rhythm and ended the game with 17 carries for just 53 yards. Quarterback Caleb Williams was the team's leading rusher with 58 yards.
Not exactly a recipe for winning football.
As a result, head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday that changes are coming to not only his play calls, but who gets an increased look with more carry opportunities.
"I need to call more runs," Johnson said. "We probably were at, what, under 20 for called runs in the game."
Johnson joined the Bears with a reputation for establishing a strong running game, and while it's true that Swift wasn't exactly helping his cause, Johnson failed to give any other running backs a chance to rev the engine.
That should change in Week 2's game against the Detroit Lions. Expect rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai to get a long look with the ball in his hands.
"I need to call more so that we get (Monangai) in the game a little bit more," Johnson said. "That's something EB and I have talked about, making sure he has more carries going forward."
Monangai had a strong preseason debut against the Miami Dolphins but missed the Bears' final two summer scrimmages with an injury. He only had one touch against the Vikings in Week 1, but, as has been the norm for the first-year back, he made the most out of the rep.
Kyle Monangai has a massive opportunity to prove to Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears coaching staff that he deserves consideration for a starter's workload. I know, it's only one game, and Swift will get a longer look before Johnson pulls the plug on his gig. But that longer look won't be really lonog, and if Monangai lights a spark against a Lions defense that wasn't there in Week 1? You can bet Johnson won't hesitate to leave him on the field.
Monangai was a workhorse for Rutgers, totaling 669 college carries for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns, most of which came over the final two years of his collegiate career.