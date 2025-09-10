Emotional return for Ben Johnson to Ford Field means beating 'family'

Lions Dan Campbell & Amon-Ra St. Brown on facing Ben Johnson & the Bears:



“As soon as Ben walks in there, we’re booing him. I don’t give a f***, we all booing him.” - St. Brown



“We’re going to win this game. We have to.” - Dan Campbell



You know Ben's locked in this week. 🍿