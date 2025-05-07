Meet the best-dressed Chicago Bear ever—and it’s not Mike Ditka
The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, but the fundraising part is, on a certain level, secondary to the fashion. (That said, this year’s shindig raised a record $31 million. But tickets were going for $75K a head, so it would stand to reason.)
2025's ridiculously well-clad attendee list was a veritable who’s-who of celebrity culture:
- Andre 3000
- Halle Berry
- Quinta Brunson
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Charli XCX
- Ayo Edebiri
- Lewis Hamilton
- Demi Moore
- Questlove
- Rihanna
- Jeremy Allen White
- Pharrell Williams
- Zendaya
Oh, and Jonathan Owens
The Perks of Being a Wallflower Husband
Imagine you’re a well-respected, well-paid NFL player.
You never have trouble getting reservations at the finest dining establishments in your team’s city.
You get hit up at your local Starbucks for autographs on a daily basis.
Yet when somebody begins a conversation with you, all they want to talk about is your wife.
Welcome to Jonathan Owens’ world.
Readying for his second season in a Chicago Bears uniform and his fifth year as an NFL stalwart, the safety/special teams maven is, for better or worse, best recognized as the husband of gymnast/living legend Simone Biles.
But on a certain level, that’s not a bad thing. Y’see, unless they’re galactic-level stars, most well-respected, well-paid NFL players don’t gain entrée into the Met Gala.
Unless they’re, y’know, the husband of gymnast/living legend Simone Biles.
At Monday’s Gala, Biles and Owens—who, it so happened, were celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary—walked the beige carpet as if they owned it. (That’s not a typo. The Met is a no-red-carpet zone.)
Simone shone in a nifty little blue number designed by Charles Harbison of Harbison Studios, about which Vanity Fair reported, "[T]he color of her taffeta minidress with a cathedral-length train...featured intricate metallic floral embroidery and 3D appliqué, as well as a pearl-colored satin collar."
For his part, Owens rocked a white suit/tux thing of which he told Vanity Fair, “I’m just putting the emphasis on fine tailoring and Black excellence. It’s a bit of a modern take on the Harlem Renaissance. I have fringe on the end of my hands and on my feet, so it just gives a very royal look.”
People added, “Owens, 29, sported an all-white suit with blue accents—including a white gold Margot McKinney Atlantic pendant featuring a 119.44ct aquamarine, a South Sea pearl and several diamonds—and topped off his look with a white fur cape and black cane.”
Owens looked undeniably smashing, a scootch better than this guy.
Fingers crossed that Owens brings his electric Gala vibe to Chicago Bears training camp.