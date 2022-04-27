The hope among Bears fans on social media is the wide receiver talent holds out through Round 1 so a proper X-receiver target can be found in Round 2 for Justin Fields.

Withouth a first-round pick, the Bears will be interested observers as this Thursday night drama unfolds.

If publishers of FanNation websites are correct, the Bears will be looking at a bare cupboard by the time No. 39 in Round 2 comes up on Friday, at least in terms of finding a wide receiver.

The annual FanNation mock draft was conducted with website publishers selecting for their teams at each spot and the result was a first-round run on wide receivers. The final result was seven first-round picks being spent on wide receivers.

With all of those receivers being taken, this scenario might not leave much for the Bears at the position and could force them into an offensive lineman, a cornerback or defensive lineman with pick No. 39 in Round 2.

The seven wide receivers taken in Round 1 of the mock were

Could this actually happen? It doesn't seem likely. The last time seven wide receivers were selected in the first-round of the draft was in 2004 when Larry Fitzgerald, Roy Williams, Reggie Williams, Lee Evans, Michael Clayton, Michael Jenkins and Rashaun Woods were picked in Round 1.

There were five taken last year, six in 2020 but only two in 2019 and 2018. The lowest total in that period was 2008, when no wide receivers were selected. The average number of receivers chosen in the first round for that period is 3.9.

It became a run on receivers in this mock with none taken until Ohio State's Garrett Wilson went to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8. Then it was Drake London of USC to the Jets at 10, Alabama's Jameson Williams to the Vikings at No. 12, Ohio State's Chris Olave to Houston at 13, Penn State's Jahan Dotson to the Saints at 16, Arkansas' Treylon Burks to Philadelphia at 18 and Georgia's George Pickens to the Packers at No. 28.

This would leave the Bears hoping no more get taken from 33-38 in Round 2 before they pick. It would leave them choosing between receivers like Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, North Dakota State's Christian Watson or Cincinnati's Alec Pierce.

FanNation First-Round Mock

(Selected by individual team site publishers)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2) Detroit Lions Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3) Houston Texans Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

4) New York Jets Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

5) New York Giants Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6) Carolina Panthers Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU

8) Atlanta Falcons Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Drake London, WR, USC

11) Washington Commanders Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

12) Minnesota Vikings Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

14) Baltimore Ravens Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

17) Los Angeles Chargers Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State

20) Pittsburgh Steelers Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

21) New England Patriots Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

23) Arizona Cardinals Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

24) Dallas Cowboys Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

25) Buffalo Bills Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

26) Tennessee Titans Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

28) Green Bay Packers George Pickens, WR, Georgia

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

30) Kansas City Chiefs Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

31) Cincinnati Bengals Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

