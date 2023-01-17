NFL Draft Bible's first mock draft with trades for 2023 has the Bears moving back and picking Georgia DT Jalen Carter, who may or not be a fit.

The Bears will fortify a defensive line badly in need of fresh talent by trading down from the top pick.

At least this is what FanNation's NFL Draft Bible foresees in their first 2023 mock draft, one that included trades.

The draft website on Monday had the Bears trading down with the Indianapolis Colts and moving back to No. 4 in Round 1. With their first pick, the Bears took Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a player ranked No. 1 overall by ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper.

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, finished his Georgia career with six sacks, 18 1/2 tackles for loss and 83 tackles, including 44 solo tackles. He also had four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Carter had 32 tackles, 16 solo, and three sacks this past season, but none of his numbers quite match the impact he has on the line of scrimmage. The Bears would see him as a three-technique tackle.

The mock draft did not say what the Bears will get in exchange from the Colts while moving down to the fourth spot.

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield," NFL Draft Bible wrote of Carter.

There could be some questions about Carter from the standpoint of coach Matt Eberflus' HITS principle, based on a comment he made prior to playing in the national title game blowout win over TCU.

"They're not going to see me winded like against Ohio State," Carter said then. "I'm just going to play like it's my last."

Carter had dealt with an ankle injury much of the season. If he really was "winded" in the semifinals, as he suggested, it's possible he could be in for a rude awakening if he comes to Chicago.

It was Eberflus who told everyone to show up last spring for minicamp with "...your track shoes on," because of all the running he had in store for conditioning to play in his Tampa-2 scheme.

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones last week, after the season ended, had a warning for any free agents who might be considering Chicago.

This would also apply to anyone they bring in from the unrestricted market, or a draft pick.

"We work hard out here," Carter said. "So if you ain't ready to work I suggest that you kind of look the other way cause we're working in Chicago."

