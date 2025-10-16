Mock trade has Bears swap Braxton Jones for Raiders pass rusher
The 2025 NFL season was always going to be a make-or-break year for third-year Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones, and after just six weeks it appears to have already leaned towards 'break'. Jones was benched at halftime of Chicago's Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders and did not see the field at all in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. Between Jones and Theo Benedet, the Bears have made their decision at left tackle.
With Benedet seemingly entrenched and rookie Ozzy Trapilo trained at both tackle spots throughout training camp, there appears to be no meaningful role left for Jones on this roster, barring a catastrophic injury. This makes Jones an obvious trade candidate for the Bears ahead of the November 4 trade deadline. What could the Bears potentially get in return, and which team is in need of Jones' solid if unspectacular services?
Bears swap offensive line talent for defensive line help
One NFL analyst has an idea. Writing for ESPN, Bill Barnwell proposed 13 offers that make sense for various teams, trades that he deems to be 'win-win' scenarios. As for the Bears, he proposes sending Braxton Jones to the Raiders in exchange for fourth-year defensive end Tyree Wilson.
"With their pass rush managing just seven sacks through five games, the Bears need to add more help," Barnell writes. "Their expensively assembled edge rush duo of Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo has more roughing the passer penalties (two) than sacks (one) so far this season while playing starter workloads. Adding Wilson would be taking a swing on a dynamic prospect who just turned 25 in May. At the very least, Wilson might reduce the workload of the starters, helping to keep them fresh for passing downs."
A scathing indictment of Chicago's current pass rush situation, but not untrue. Of course, the 2023 NFL draft's seventh-overall pick won't be confused for Myles Garrett anytime soon, with just 10 total sacks in 39 games, including one against the Bears in Week 4. But as Barnwell notes, Wilson could at the very least provide a nice change of pace for Chicago's D-line.
It's too soon to send Braxton Jones packing
The deal certainly makes sense at first blush, but I don't share Barnwell's optimism on it being a win-win. This would likely be a Band-aid measure at best for both teams for the rest of 2025. The Bears are probably better off retaining Jones, letting him walk after this season, and earning a compensatory pick after he signs elsewhere.
On top of that, it's far too early to say that the Bears are good enough at left tackle to jettison an experienced veteran. Theo Benedet faces a rough test from the Saints this week, what if he struggles or takes another season-ending injury as he did in 2024? We know the Bears have very little confidence in Trapilo at left tackle, given his switch back to the right side during camp. Dealing Jones away would leave them frighteningly thin at left tackle.
As much as they need help along the defensive line, the Bears are in no position to send away valuable depth along the offensive line in what is a critical season for quarterback Caleb Williams. Defensive help can wait until next year, but Williams' development into a franchise quarterback is paramount, and depleting his offensive line just as it's become pretty good could very well disrupt their real momentum and optimism.