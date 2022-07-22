The new Bears offense requires running backs with good hands and a head for the passing attack.

They're as much a part of the passing game as Justin Fields, the wide receivers and tight ends. From that end the Bears are fortunate because each of the backs on the roster has displayed a feel for the passing attack.

"Our run game has to complement our pass, and vice versa," running backs coach David Walker said. "Justin will be a much better quarterback if we can be productive running the football. I think everybody understands that and knows that.

"So we’re trying to put a premium on both really, and the offense is set up so it kind of marries one another, the things that we're doing from a run game marry the things we're going to do from a pass standpoint, the type of people we've tried to acquire fit certain roles in this particular offense. So, once again, Justin's going to play better if we as an offense can run the ball effectively, that’s going to open up a lot of stuff for him."

David Montgomery, Trestan Ebner and De'Montre Tuggle are the backs who are in this grouping of the Bears countdown to camp. Ebner and Tuggle have show an ability to make an impact in the run, pass and return game.

No. 33 CB Jaylon Johnson

6-foot, 196 pounds

The Dossier: Third-year cornerback and 2020 second-round pick who was entrusted much of the time last year with covering the opponent's best receiver all over the field. Johnson made his first career interception last season. In two seasons, he has 24 pass breakup and 90 tackles. He continues to maintain a strong completion percentage against, at 59.7% after allowing 56.4% as a rookie.

2022 Prospectus: Where Johnson plays is the big issue facing defensive coordinator Alan Williams and his staff. It would seem unlikely Johnson will be called upon to chase top receivers all over the field again because in the Tampa-2 style defense the star of the defense is the defense, as the Bears used to say under Lovie Smith. So the question will be which side? He played the right side during OTAs like he normally has done but now at camp the question is whether he moves to the left side or rookie Kyler Gordon does? Or would one move to the slot?

No. 32 RB David Montgomery

5-11, 224

The Dossier: Fourth-year running back and their third-round pick in 2019, Montgomery is in need of a contract extension but not much has been said about it by him or the Bears. Montgomery has gained 3.9 yards a carry for his career with 2,808 total rushig yards and 21 touchdowns. He remains one of the team's most dependable receivers with 121 catches on 154 targets and 7.6 yards a catch. Montgomery fell out of the top 10 to a tie for 12th at breaking tackles last year with 16 and his 14.1 rushing attempts per broken tackle was a steep decline to 25th in the league.

2022 Prospectus: Anticipate Montgomery will come out hard like always. Last year's knee injury in Week 4 took the steam out of him and he wasn't the same runner after he returned from it. Some rest after the season likely revitalized him. How he'll fit running behind the wide zone blocking scheme might be an issue, too, because he was brought to Chicago by Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace when the inside zone was the way. Does he fit the new scheme?

No 31 CB Allie Green IV

6-3, 203

The Dossier: Undrafted defensive back from Missouri, he first played four years at Tulsa before transferring. He made one interception, 14 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles along with 101 tackles. Great height and arm length for a cornerback or a slot corner and he can be a safety, as well.

2022 Prospectus: Coach Matt Eberflus noted Green right away because of plays he was making in rookie camp practice but now it's for real and the competition will be fierce against veterans like Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley for roster positions. Expect his size to give him an edge as he makes a serious run at earning a roster spot.

No 31 RB Trestan Ebner

5-11, 206

The Dossier: Former Baylor back who was chosen by the Bears this year in the sixth round, he's known for operating well in space and had 127 receptions in his 58-game college career. He averaged 11.9 yards a reception and never was below 10.1 yards a catch. As a runner, he had nine TDs and averaged 4.9 yards a carry, gaining 1,690 yards on 343 carries.

2022 Prospectus: He'll be battling with Darrynton Evans for the third back spot and his reputation as a kick returner will help in this area. He averaged 25.3 yards on 47 college kick returns and broke three for TDs. He also had some punt return experience, taking 28 back for a 6.8-yard average, including one TD. This return ability and his pass catching could provide an edge over Evans.

No 30 RB De'Montre Tuggle

5-8, 206

The Dossier: Ohio University undrafted free agent scatback type. He ran for 1,851 yards on 292 attempts for a 6.3-yard average with 24 TDs and caught 34 passes for 283 yards and three TDs. Tuggle also has return exerience on kicks, with 28 returns for a 24.1-yard average and two TDs.

2022 Prospectus: It would be harder for him to make the overall impact immediately that Ebner or Evans can because he hasn't been the receiver those two were at their schools. He caught just 34 passes for 283 yards and three TDs, but he'd be a depth back for the practice squad unless they found a more experienced option amid the final roster cuts.

