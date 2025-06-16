New development hurts Chicago Bears' odds of trading for Trey Hendrickson
The Chicago Bears have consistently been one of the teams on the short list of teams projected to trade for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson throughout the 2025 NFL offseason. And while it appeared for most of that time like Hendrickson and the Bengals were headed for a messy divorce, things seemed to change Sunday afternoon.
According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Hendrickson and the Bengals have resumed negotiations on a lucrative new contract.
The two sides have resumed communication on his contract and future with the team, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Hendrickson, who is coming off an All-Pro season and was the NFL's sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, says he remains steadfast in his desire for a long-term contract extension.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
But this is a positive turn in what has been a fierce stalemate. Hendrickson did not participate in any of the team's offseason workouts, including last week's mandatory minicamp. By missing the three-day session, Hendrickson was subject to fines of nearly $105,000.
Meanwhile, the Bears are steamrolling toward a 2025 training camp that will feature Montez Sweat as the returning leader of Chicago's pass rush, with newly signed Dayo Odeyingbo and second-year pro Austin Booker as his likely running mates.
While Sweat has All-Pro upside, neither Odeyingbo nor Booker has a resume that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can rely on as a guy who can beat one-on-one coverage.
Edge rusher will likely remain a Chicago Bears' team need in 2026 offseason
Sure, we're a long way away from the 2026 NFL offseason. Still, unless GM Ryan Poles figures out a way to make a blockbuster trade for someone like Hendrickson, the odds of which are worse now that there's dialogue on a new deal, the Bears are likely heading into next March still with a need at pass rusher.
The Bears certainly won't be alone with that roster need, either. Finding good edge rushers is similar to finding good offensive tackles: it isn't easy. Perhaps Poles is intentionally waiting until next year's NFL Draft to upgrade the position group. It's the most cost-effective way to enhance one of the sport's most expensive positions.
Until then, the Chicago Bears will see what they have in Odeyingbo now that he's in a system that will play to his strengths and allow him more opportunities to get after the quarterback. Odeyingbo flashed some pass-rushing upside in 2023, when he totaled eight sacks. But he hasn't had more than five in any of his other three pro seasons.
Booker, meanwhile, posted 1.5 sacks as a rookie after being dubbed a 2024 NFL draft steal. He finished the year with an uninspiring 52.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, and his pass-rush score of 59.4 ranked 16th among Bears defenders.