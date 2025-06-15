Bear Digest

3 Chicago Bears players entering training camp on the chopping block

These three Chicago Bears veterans could be facing the chopping block if they don't have a strong 2025 training camp.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears will begin their first training camp under new head coach Ben Johnson on July 23, and with a renewed emphasis on details and accountability, there will be several starting and top backup roles up for grabs.

This is especially true at several positions where a logjam of talent exists. Wide receiver and defensive line immediately come to mind.

Let's take a look at three veterans who could find themselves on the chopping block if they don't emerge with a strong summer of training camp practices.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (10) catches the ball
Tyler Scott, WR

Scott joined the Bears as a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but after two unproductive seasons and a roster with a lot more talent at wide receiver, Scott's time in Chicago could be running out.

The Bears selected Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed special-teams ace Devin Duvernay in free agency. Both players should have a strong hold ahead of Scott on the depth chart, making his odds of making the final roster much worse than they were a year ago.

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23)
Roschon Johnson, RB

Johnson appearing on this list may come as a surprise, but let's face it: He's been a very average player with a growing history of concussions through his first two years in the NFL.

Johnson, like Scott, was a fourth-round pick of the 2023 draft who was lauded for his work ethic and between-the-tackles power. And while he did flash upside as a short-yardage and goaline back in 2024, his upside seems capped at nothing more than an average player.

Perhaps that will change in Johnson's offense. Maybe Roschon becomes this coaching staff's Jamaal Williams, the former Detroit Lions runner who enjoyed a career-high 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. There are a lot of similarities in Williams' and Johnson's style, but Roschon must have a big breakthrough this summer to maintain his once promising outlook.

Johnson will compete with rookie Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer for a spot on the final roster.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) warms up
Zacch Pickens, DL

Pickens has been one of the bigger disappointments in recent Bears draft history. The third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has been a non-factor during his first two years in the league.

Pickens has apeared in just 26 games over the last two seasons, totaling 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks over that time. With the additions of Grady Jarrett in free agency and Shemar Turner in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the odds Pickens has a place on the final roster aren't great.

