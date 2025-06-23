NFL analyst: Everything about the Chicago Bears' 2025 offense looks great…except this
“I don't think that Roschon Johnson or D’Andre Swift is an unusually creative running back. I don't think of either one of them is getting a ton of it on their own. I'm not going to get too bullish about either of these guys.”
So said former ESPN and Yahoo contributor Andy Behrens, confirming Bears Nation’s biggest fear: A lousy offensive backfield.
And Behrens wasn’t done. Not by a longshot.
Swift’s Blank Space
In a sit-down with Chicago Sports Stuff, Behrens demonstrated a distinct lack of excitement about the Bears running backs room, starting with Swift, who he views as an average player given too much responsibility.
“Swift has also always been a yards before contact guy, which sounds like an insult, because we're always chasing the yards after contact guys who can get it all on their own. But yards before contact, it’s just a different type of skill, and it usually has a lot to do with the quality of an offensive line.
“But Swift’s Detroit years were really good, and his Philadelphia season was spectacular—he was a yards before contact monster. But it also reflects that he's good in a way that a committee-back should be good. You can imagine him complimenting somebody else.”
One Yard and a Cloud of Dust
Behrens also isn’t super-psyched about Swift’s running buddy Roschon Johnson, who has yet to prove that he’s more than a red zone specialist. That said, Behrens views him as a potential fantasy steal…accent on potential.
“Unless [Johnson] becomes the guy who gets all the buzz in camp—and unless he's in the best shape of his life—I would guess that he ends up a 50%-rostered sort of player. Roschon has a little bit of receiving juice so you don't have to think of him as only as an early-down thumper. He could play every other series and end up the season with 40 or 50 receptions.”
Final Exam
Considering the above Bears RB punditry, it’s no surprise that in his predictive preseason report card, Beherns wasn’t particularly generous with his grades.
“I want to give them all Cs,” he sighs. “I don't think there's a [fantasy] league-winner here.”