NFL Draft 2025: Should the Chicago Bears trade up with the Browns or Giants?
Chicago Bears general manager isn't known for trading up in the first round of the NFL Draft. He's traded down five times during his tenure in Chicago compared to just two trades to move up. But the 2025 NFL Draft feels very different, mainly because of the dip in player value from, say, the sixth pick to where the Bears select at No. 10 overall.
If Poles is intent on adding one of his single-digit blue players, he may have no choice but to trade up in the first round. And depending on who his target is -- Ashton Jeanty, Abdul Carter, or Travis Hunter -- he may have to move all the way into the No. 2 or No. 3 pick overall.
Fortunately for the Bears, the Cleveland Browns -- who hold the second pick -- and the New York Giants -- who hold the third pick -- are fielding trade offers with two days left before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off.
ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager shared the draft intel in an appearance on Get Up on Tuesday.
The fact that the Browns and Giants are already fielding calls suggests calls are being made. And while we don't know if Poles and the Bears are one of them, we also don't know they're not.
The Chicago Bears are uniquely positioned to make an attractive offer to the Browns and Giants. They have a top-10 pick in the first round and two of the first 10 selections in the second round.
If, say, Poles packages the 10, 39, and a first or second-round pick in 2026? It might be enough to make the jump for Jeanty or Carter, who, by any assessment, would massively increase the Bears' chances to win the NFC North and never give it back.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.