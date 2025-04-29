Nick Chubb to Chicago? The NFL rumor that’s breaking Bears Twitter
We’re old enough to remember when Nick Chubb was one of the scariest running backs in the NFL.
Chubb posted four consecutive 1,000-plus-rush-yard seasons (2019-2022), punching in 40 rushing touchdowns in the process. He was a terror in 2022, racking up a career-high 1,525 yards on the ground and another 239 in the air. Most impressively, in his 329 touches that season, he coughed up the rock just once.
Unfortunately, his ensuing two campaigns were marred by injuries—a near-career-ending knee ligament disaster in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024—and many thought he was washed.
He’s not.
Chubb Rocks
Chubb is an unrestricted free agent, but due to the lingering health questions, his name hasn’t hit the rumor mill.
Until now.
Yesterday, Cleveland sports radio personality Ken Carman claimed he's heard whispers that the University of Georgia product is, “…getting kinda close” to signing with an NFC North.
Being that the Lions (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), the Packers (Josh Jacobs), and the Vikings (Aaron Jones Jr.) are all but set at back, it would stand to reason Carman was most likely talking about the Bears.
A Chubb-to-Chicago deal would make perfect sense for all parties involved: Behind ostensible RB1 D’Andre Swift, Chubb could ease is way back into NFL life, and, if he produces, could well supplant Swift as the feature back.
And if Nick is indeed healthy, a Chubb/Swift combo platter—a platter that was a thing at the University of Georgia in 2017—could evolve into a slightly-less-scary version of Detroit's Gibbs/Montgomery duo, the kind of two-headed-running-and-receiving-monster that current Bears head coach Ben Johnson rode to a 15-2 2024 regular season record as Lions OC.
Still stinging from missing out on Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft, Bears Nation is all in.
Nick Time
Once the Carman’s rumor hit the interwebs, Chicago fans took to Twitter in full-throated support of the potential move:
A healthy Chubb in a Chicago uni could make a fantastic, franchise-altering offseason that much better.