Pro Day Rundown: Short Bears Trip Proves Worthwhile

The Northwestern pro day represented a short drive with a potentially large payback for the Bears.

At Tuesday's Northwestern pro day, the Bears were naturally heavily represented with Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace and also offensive line coach Juan Castillo among those making the quick drive from Halas Hall to Evanston. Of particular interest was Wildcats tackle Rashawn Slater, who rates high among the draft's prospects at a Bears need position. He is a first-rounder on NFL Draft Bible's grading system.

Also of great interest was cornerback Greg Newsome.

Slater produced interesting numbers while Newsome had two excellent numbers.

Standing 6-foot-4, 304, Slater displayed great athleticism and strength. He ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash, did a three-cone drill in 7.48 seconds and hit 33 reps in the 225-pound bench press. A key number for tackles in the NFL is arm length and he measured at 33 inches.

Newsome ran a 4.31-second 40, but you have to take into account these are pro days. Later it was adjusted or corrected to 4.38. Maybe the most eye-popping and undisputable aspect of Newsome's performance was his 40-inch vertical leap, key for cornerbacks.

Wednesday Watch: Wisconsin has it's pro day March 10, as does Arkansas.

Defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk adn tackle Cole Van Lanen of Wisconsin could be getting scrutiny by the Bears in Madison. Trevor Lawrence has had a workout already and the next quarterback to be looked at in the run up to the draft will be Arkansas' Feleipe Franks Wednesday at his team's pro day. Franks had a 21-yard TD pass for the National team in the Senior Bowl loss. Franks actually threw the most passes in that game for the National team and was 9 of 16 for 122 yards and a TD. He was the only National QB to complete more than five passes.

Upcoming: New Bears assistant Tom Herman may be of some assistance Thursday, March 11, as the former Texas coach's old team hosts a pro day which will include his old quarterback, Sam Ehlinger. Of particular interest might be safety Cade Sterns as the Bears look for a longterm solution at safety beside Eddie Jackson. The highlight of the day will be Clemson's pro day and running back Travis Etienne. Nevada and New Mexico also have pro days then.

