Not just Caleb: ESPN insider reveals shocking film study lapses inside Bears locker room—and across the NFL
If an NFL franchise wrote up a LinkedIn posting for a quarterback, the sixth bullet point in the job description would read something like, “Must have the ability to watch, absorb, and break down films of your performance, as well as those of future opponents.”
For an incoming signal caller, that’s not as easy as it sounds. NCAA game film is a far different animal than what they'll experience at the pro level, and pro level film plays a key role in a signal caller’s growth.
But the QB in question can grow via film only if he knows what he’s looking for.
Not every team has the kind of organizational wherewithal or hands-on coaching staff that can give their young field general the proper guidance in how to utilize the sounds and pictures of the professional game.
And one of those organizations was the Chicago Bears, circa 2024.
Caleb Was On His Own
In his forthcoming book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham reported that throughout his rookie season, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was left to his own devices in the film room by the Bears’ laissez faire offensive coaching staff.
"No one tells me what to watch,” Williams told his father. “I just turn it on."
You’d think that kind of sideline and locker room malpractice wouldn’t be tolerated in the NFL, but, as Wickersham told Chicago Sports Stuff, you’d be wrong. This self-defeating behavior is more common than one would expect, as witnessed by the case of Alex Smith.
Mr. Smith Goes to the Film Room…Eventually
Of the venerated QB, Wickersham explained, “Smith was drafted by the [San Francisco] 49ers first overall, and he [became] the face of the franchise. He told me would sit in a film room by himself and watch film, and he had no guidance, no idea what he was supposed to be looking at."
Things, however, changed for Smith after he landed in Kansas City.
"After the Chiefs drafted a guy named Patrick Mahomes," Wickersham said, "Smith took it upon himself to get Patrick ready, and one of those things was teaching him how to watch film: What days you watch certain situations, what are the keys you look for, how you look outside in and inside out. That kind of help was lacking [for Caleb Williams] last year in Chicago.”
Looks like the Chicago Bears were a season too late with their LinkedIn post.