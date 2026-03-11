Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Pick Jedrick Wills to One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears made another notable move to address their offensive line Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract with former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills.

Adam Schefter first reported the signing, which adds a former top-10 draft pick to Chicago’s tackle competition as the team continues to reshape its roster following the first wave of 2026 free agency.

For a Bears team trying to defend its NFC North title, the move represents a low-risk attempt to upgrade depth, and possibly competition, along the offensive line.

A Former Top-10 Pick Looking for a Fresh Start

Wills entered the NFL with significant expectations after the Browns selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound tackle quickly became Cleveland’s starting left tackle and went on to start 57 games during his time with the Browns.

Wills showed promise early in his career, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2020 after helping anchor Cleveland’s offensive line in his first season.

However, injuries began to derail his trajectory in recent years.

Wills suffered an MCL injury during the 2023 season and has dealt with lingering knee issues since then, limiting his availability and eventually leading him to sit out the 2025 season while focusing on recovery.

Now healthy and looking to reestablish his value, Chicago offers a potential opportunity for the former first-round pick to revive his career.

What Jedrick Wills Brings to the Bears

For the Bears, the signing adds an experienced tackle with starting pedigree to a position group that still carries questions.

Chicago previously brought back Braxton Jones on a one-year deal, but the team had yet to make a significant addition at tackle during the early stages of free agency.

Wills immediately provides competition and depth at both tackle spots, giving the coaching staff another option to evaluate during training camp.

If he returns to form, Wills could even push for a starting role.

Another Move to Support Caleb Williams

Ultimately, the Bears’ offensive line decisions revolve around protecting franchise quarterback Caleb Williams.

Chicago’s front office understands that maintaining offensive momentum after the 2025 season will depend heavily on maintaining the protection in front of its young quarterback.

Adding a former first-round tackle like Wills gives the Bears another experienced body in the mix, and potentially a high-upside reclamation project if his knee issues are behind him.

For a one-year deal, the risk is minimal.

But if Wills regains the form that once made him a top-10 pick, the Bears may have quietly added one of the more intriguing offensive line lottery tickets of the 2026 offseason.