Linemen for Bears to Watch at Senior Bowl

The Bears have tried different offensive line coaches as well as different schemes so perhaps it's time to start replacing players on their offensive line starting with the draft process and this week's Senior Bowl.

The Bears under coach Matt Nagy went through Harry Hiestand and Juan Castillo as line coaches but the end result of their blocking overall never improved a great deal.

Both know offensive lines and have had success, Hiestand at Halas Hall and Castillo in Philadelphia.

They tried different blocking schemes, introducing more outside zone after Nagy's offense was initially inside zone-based.

They passed from the pocket with Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Chase Daniel, and with mobile quarterbacks Jim Harbaugh and Justin Fields.

The Bears gave up more sacks than any team last year with 58. They averaged only 4.2 yards per rush, 21st in the league despite benefiting from a quarterback who contributed 5.8 yards on 72 rushing attempts.

No matter what, the blocking still had issues.

So maybe, just perhaps, they need different players. It's not always the coach's fault.

Taking Ryan Poles at face value, and considering his background as an offensive lineman, it's safe to say he wasn't kidding when he said at his opening press conference: "In general, again, I always start up front with the offensive line and getting that solidified."

It might cause many Bears fans to comment, "Hey, didn't we just rebuild the line last year?"

It's true to an extent. They drafted tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, but it's safe to say a first season rocked by injuries and COVID-19 kept either from establishing any type of momentum.

They have an issue with pending free agency for right guard James Daniels and a problem spot at center, going by the Pro Football Focus grades of Sam Mustipher.

When asked about offensive line after his press conference on Monday, Poles put himself in the camp that believes in putting the "best five linemen" on the field and then letting them play.

So it's possible to blur the lines on the linemen when looking at the Bears roster or when looking at the Senior Bowl crop along the offensive line. Here's who is in Mobile blocking.

THE NFL DRAFT BIBLE BIG BOARD

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

A 6-foot-4 1/2, 325-pound guard or tackle with an excellent 83-inch wing span and 11 1/2-inch hand size, NFL Draft Bible had him rated No. 31 overall and it's possible he'll be around by Round 2 when the Bears pick. His smooth footwork and highly competitive nature make it possible he'll be moving up the charts, though. His best asset might be quickness and he can bring a real presence when used to pull and apply double-team blocks..

Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

A 6-3, 320-pound guard who impressed NFL Draft Bible scouts with his solid base and powerful hands. He has been ranked 43rd on their big board and possibly the best guard available after Round 1. He has good quickness, although scouts see a need for better overall footwork, and has remained free from a serious injury.

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

A massive right tackle born in Melbourne, Australia, who is 6-foot-9, 380 but has played at 400 pounds in the past. He moves quicker than some other players of this size who have come into the league in recent years. Considering his size edge, he still uses his hands well but NFL Draft Bible scouts detect a need for him to improve his footwork. He doesn't have the experience of some other players as his first year of football was at IMG Academy in 2017 and he helped lead them to an undefeated season. Rated No. 47 on the NFLDB big board.

Ed Ingram, LSU

A 6-3, 315-pounder with what NFLDB scouts call "above-average" strength. Extremely aggressive in his approach, this doesn't always work out as reports say he has had a tendency to whiff on a block when this happens. Great arm length and athleticism lend themselves to putting him at left guard. He is rated 149th overall on the NFLDB big board, but comes with one red flag from his past that seems to have been put behind. In 2018, Ingram was out of football and redshirted after allegations of aggravated sexual assault on a minor. LSU suspended him but charges were dropped in September of 2019, allowing him to return to the team.

Zion Johnson, Boston College

A player who could be used at all five positions, although he doesn't have extensive experience at center. At 6-3, 335, that versatility is all the more impressive. He needs great improvement technically, and needs to get is pad level down according to NFLDB scouts. But the athletic ability and size make him a potential NFL starter. Rated No. 85 on the NFLDB big board.

Spencer Burford, USTA

A 6-5, 295-pound tackle who makes up for lack of bulk with solid foot movement and a strong base. He moved very well and as a result the Roadrunners were able to use him moving to block on screens extensively. The natural problem with facing lower competition exists, and NFLDB scouts saw a need for lower pad level. However, Burford is regarded as a real athlete at tackle and someone who could become bigger and then apply the technique and strength he has at an elite level in a typical NFL zone blocking scheme. He could play guard at this weight in a scheme allowing for movement but is viewed more as a tackle. The competition he faced could make him a mid-round steal. NFLDB puts him at 130th overall on its big board.

Chris Paul, Tulsa

A 6-4, 324-pound tackle whose quickness, athletic ability and strength could invite teams to use him at guard, as well. Despite his size, he is very strong pass protector and NFLDB scouts see his best value coming in an offense that allows for quick sets. He has played right guard and tackle and left guard for Tulsa and the need scouts saw was for improvement as a finisher in run blocking. His brother, Nick, played at Northwestern. An off-field leader with involvement in community diversity organizations. Ranked 145th on the NFLDB big board.

Nick Zakelj, Fordham

A 6-5, 325-pound tackle with starting experience on both sides of the line. He displays good athleticism but is perceived to lack strength by NFLDB scouts, who say may not have the combination of power and arm length to be a starting NFL tackle. He had a partially torn hamstring in the past but played through it. Improving his overall strength, technique and balance could allow for a move to guard. Ranked 112 overall on the NFLDB big board.

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

A 6-7, 305-pound tackle who has drawn plenty of attention in Mobile because of his background. He is from Steinbrunn, Austria, converted to tackle from tight end and has added 65 pounds since coming to college. He's considered by NFLDB scouts "an absolute beast" as a run blocker, and has all the technique needed to play tackle effectively but must prove he can put it all together. He probably rates as a project to some teams because of his inexperience and he will be 25 years old this year, which is another drawback to some teams. He was a soccer player and skied in Austria. Ranked 114 on the NFLDB big board.

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

A 6-3, 325-pounder with ability to play tackle or guard, he has played both tackle spots and right guard for the Bulldogs. Very fundamentally strong in his approach as a pass blocker, but NFLDB scouts see a lack of mobility which could prevent him from standing out in some blocking schemes. It's viewed as a problem preventing him from reaching the second level of defenders on running plays. A foot injury did slow him in his final season but he is past this now. Ranked 134th overall on the NFLDB big board.

Dylan Parham, Memphis

Undersized for an NFL guard at 6-3, 285 but is a player who likely will be moved to center and has the blocking skills to excel. Although lighter, scouts say he has excellent technique and pad level and is very stout, which lets him drive out bigger defenders. The need for more strength is obvious and NFLDB scouts say they see him being driven back too far at times by pass rushers. Teams at the combine may notice a difference already in his strength and size as he's been working at this for the combine, and in the past has played as heavy as 304 pounds. He has played four different positions, which doesn't hurt.

