Outstanding grades for emerging Bears star—3 elite fantasy football insiders expect Caleb Williams to crush 2025
Fantasy football and reality football don’t always jibe, especially at the quarterback position
Some signal callers rack up the fantasy points, but can’t drag their team to a .500 record (we’re talking to you, Kyler Murray), while others are just okay in fantasyland, but lead their squad to the postseason (we’re talking to you, Matthew Stafford).
In 2024, Chicago rookie QB Caleb Williams fell into neither category: He wasn’t a consistent fantasy play, nor could he win his Bears eight-plus games.
According to three of the top minds in the fantasy football industry, that’ll be far from the case in 2025.
Caleb Climbing
Chicago Sports Stuff hosted a fascinating Chicago Bears fantasy roundtable featuring Ian Hartitz and Nando Di Fino from Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life, as well as David Bearman of Pro Football & Sports Network.
All three of these industry heavyweights were exceedingly optimistic about Williams’ potential both on the field and in your fantasy box score.
Di Fino feels that the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson will lead to the arrival of Caleb Williams, saying, “I think it's going to be about the coaching. You're going to see Williams take that step forward. I think you're going to see some weeks where he could be QB5 or QB6, but in other weeks, he’ll be QB14. But the floor is going to be much higher with a non-dysfunctional coaching staff.”
Bearman agrees, noting, “You're getting [Ben Johnson] who's done this before. Caleb Williams has shown the raw talent—he threw for 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns with a dysfunctional coaching staff—but the coaching staff's gonna be the biggest change. There were way too many games last year where Caleb was on an island all by himself. All you have to do is look at the Thanksgiving game [in Detroit]. That's that was their season in a nutshell.”
For his part, Hartitz makes the interesting point that if Williams stumbles, Bears Nation won’t know where to point the finger. “We have a tendency that, when things go bad for young quarterbacks, to blame everything on the coaches. C.J. Stroud had a great rookie season, but when it went bad in year two, it was Bobby Slowik’s fault.”
He’s right. As much as we’d like to, we can’t blame Matt Eberflus.
Report Card
All three experts predicted that Williams’ end-of-season grade will be a good one, with Bearman landing on B-, Hartitz bestowing a B, and Di Fino going out on a limb and giving the soon-to-be-sophomore a big, fat A.
“[I don’t mean] an A meaning he's going to be fantasy’s QB3 when the year is over,” Di Fino explains, “but he’ll show us why he was just about the first guy to do an NIL deal, with those Wendy's commercials. Williams is a stud and I think you're gonna see it this year.”