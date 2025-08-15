Ozzy Trapilo may have already lost the left tackle competition
The Chicago Bears' quest for a starting left tackle continues as we reach the midway point of August. Head coach Ben Johnson has said that he won't rush the decision, but at some point you'd hope that at least one of the four players who have taken substantial reps at left tackle would have stood head and shoulders above the rest, but Johnson confirmed on Friday that that hasn't happened yet.
The Bears' left tackle battle has been one of training camp's biggest storylines, and it started as a three-way fight between the incumbent Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie, and rookie Ozzy Trapilo. Lately, however, the 2024 undrafted rookie free agent Theo Benedet has been getting a significant amount of work with the 1's in practice as the left tackle. Johnson's praise of Benedet on Friday all but confirms that he is firmly part of this battle, but that doesn't necessarily make it a four-way battle going forward.
When speaking about Trapilo and the work he's done on the left and right sides of the offensive line, Johnson confirmed that Trapilo has looked much better on the right, which is where he played in his last two seasons of college football.
What does this mean for Trapilo? Despite some good reports regarding his work as a left tackle throughout camp, Johnson saying that there is 'no doubt' that he looks better on the right side is a body-blow to Trapilo's shot at the LT1 job. He's not down and out yet, but it's highly unlikely the Bears would put a player at a position that is so clearly his second-best.
If he does end up at right tackle, then Trapilo will be confirmed as a backup tackle. Darnell Wright has been Chicago's starting right tackle for two years now and that spot has never been perceived as one that is up for grabs. Wright still has a way to go before becoming a truly dominant right tackle, but he finished the 2024 season as a Top 20 offensive tackle (either side) with a 79.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Bears fans should not take that to mean that Trapilo was a bad pick. Trapilo still has great potential in this league and could be best served by starting his career as a swing tackle before being promoted to a starting opportunity. And don't forget about injuries. With how physical and violent football gets in the trenches, injuries to the O-line are an inevitability, and true contenders in the NFL have rock-solid depth to fall back on.
If that's the role that Trapilo plays in 2025, then the Bears may be in even better shape than the fans imagined.